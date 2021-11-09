Auckland Scoop
Police Monitor Protests Across New Zealand

November 9, 2021Police, PressRelease

Police staff have been monitoring a range of protest activity across the 
country today.

The New Zealand Police respects the right to lawful protest, and today’s 
activity was, for the most part, peaceful.

However, it is disappointing that so many people chose to ignore various 
Alert Level requirements designed to keep us all safe.

In Wellington, hundreds of people gathered at Civic Square this morning and 
headed to Parliament.

Actions on Parliament grounds were largely peaceful, and no arrests were made 
today.

Follow-up enforcement action will be considered by Police in coming days.

In Tamaki Makaurau, Police cleared a group of protesters who were blocking a 
checkpoint operation at Auckland’s northern boundary this morning.

The actions of protesters required our staff to physically intervene to move 
them off the road.

In the process one of our officers has been bitten by an as-yet unidentified 
protester.

Actions like this are totally avoidable and pose unnecessary risk to our 
staff who are simply trying do their part in preventing the spread of 
Covid-19.

Further enforcement action has not been ruled out.

Meanwhile, Police were on site monitoring a group of approximately 100 people 
outside Government House on Mountain Road, Epsom, for several hours this 
morning.

In Invercargill, Police were aware of, and monitoring, a gathering there 
today.

There were no significant issues, and the group dispersed after a short time. 
Police will look to follow up and take any enforcement action if appropriate.

Police were also aware of smaller gatherings in Balclutha, Tauranga, and 
Whangarei. Again, there were no significant issues, and any identified 
offences will be followed up as appropriate.

