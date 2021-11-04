Auckland Scoop
Police Investigating Serious Firearms Incident In Mangere

November 4, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

An innocent family was lucky to escape serious injuries or fatalities 
overnight after a number of shots were fired at their home in Māngere.

Police were called at 11.35pm with multiple reports of gunshots being heard 
and a vehicle leaving the area at speed.

A further call was received from a Yates Road resident, who reported that 
numerous shots had been fired at their home.

There were a number of children inside the house, who were extremely 
fortunate not to be seriously injured or killed by the gunshots.

Police believe this incident was gang-related and that the offenders have 
targeted the wrong address – that of an innocent family with absolutely no 
gang connections.

We are taking this incident extremely seriously and will be undertaking a 
number of enquiries today to identify and locate those responsible.

If anyone has information which could assist our enquiries, they’re urged 
to contact us via 105 and quote file number 211104/5280.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 
111.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
