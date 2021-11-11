Police Investigating Firearms Incident In Blockhouse Bay

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are investigating a serious firearms incident in Blockhouse Bay last night.

At around 7.15pm, Police were notified that a person had been shot in Dundale Ave.

Police located an injured male in the driveway of a property and he was transported to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

The victim underwent surgery and is now in a stable condition in hospital.

A scene guard has been in place at the property and Police will remain at the site today carrying out a scene examination.

The investigation is in its early stages as Police try to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw any suspicious activity in the area surrounding Dundale Ave around 7.15pm yesterday should call Police on 105, quoting file 211110/7326 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

