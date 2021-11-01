Police Arrest Man Over Auckland Domain Gathering

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have begun enforcement action following the gathering held at the Auckland Domain and subsequent march through Newmarket on Saturday.

Today, a 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) in relation to attending a gathering.

This man is scheduled to appear in the Auckland District Court on Tuesday, 2 November where he will face a total of three counts of Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19) relating to previous events.

Our enforcement phase remains ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges. Further updates will be provided once they become available.

Police reiterate our disappointment in the actions of the organisers of this event, who went ahead despite Police warning them that the gathering was a breach of the current restrictions.

Attributed to Superintendent Shanan Gray, Relieving Auckland City District Commander

