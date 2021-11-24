Plan Ahead For Overnight Closures And Daytime Delays On SH1 Near Albany This Weekend

Press Release – NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising drivers to be prepared for daytime delays southbound on the Northern Motorway on Sunday 28 November while the Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project team complete necessary work on the underpass connection for SH1 to SH18.

To prepare for the daytime works, a full closure of State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Greville Road and Constellation Drive will be required overnight on Saturday 27 November and Sunday 28 November to install and remove temporary lane barriers. Detour routes will be available.

The restrictions will apply during the following times:

Overnight full closure:

9pm on Saturday 27 November to 5am on Sunday 28 November

Day works – lower speed limit in place:

5am to 9pm Sunday 28 November

Overnight full closure:

9pm on Sunday 28 November to 5am on Monday 29 November



During the daytime works temporary lane barriers will be used to detour vehicles around either side of the work area, with a 50kmph speed limit in place.

The team will be completing a concrete pour on the future SH1/SH18 underpass and need to ensure vibrations from passing vehicles is kept to a minimum.

Waka Kotahi encourages drivers to plan ahead and avoid the Albany and Rosedale area if possible.

For people who need to travel through the area, Waka Kotahi advises drivers to choose their lane much earlier than usual and look out for messaging on overhead and electronic signs.

Motorists who want to exit SH1 at Constellation Drive will need to use the left lane only.

An express lane to the right of the work area will also be operating for people wanting to continue their journey south towards the city.

Drivers will not be able to exit State Highway 1 at Constellation Drive if they are in the right-hand lane.

We understand the expected delays will be frustrating for drivers, but due to the preparation needed, crew were unable to undertake this work during higher Alert Levels.

Waka Kotahi also advises that two weekends will be needed to complete this work, with the same restrictions in place across the weekend of December 5.

Weekend two:

Overnight full closure:

9pm on Saturday 4 December to 5am on Sunday 5 December

Day works – lower speed limit in place:

5am to 9pm Sunday 5 December

Overnight full closure:

9pm on Sunday 5 December to 5am on Monday 6 December

It’s important the NCI team are able to complete the work now, to minimise disruption ahead of the opening of Auckland’s borders and the busy summer months.

When complete, the underpass will provide a direct motorway to motorway connection for people travelling from the north and wanting to head west, completing the Western Ring Route.

For more information visit www.nzta.govt/nci or www.facebook.com/nztaakl or call the project freephone number 0800 624 776.

