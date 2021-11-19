Press Release – Poporazzi Productions

POPORAZZI PRODUCTIONS proudly presents the inaugural PASIFIKA YOUTH SHORT FILM COMPETITION.

The first short film competition for Pasifika students in years 7 to 13 aims to celebrate Pacific Youth and their stories.

Poporazzi Productions, will deliver online storytelling and film-making workshops to schools and communities in Auckland and the Bay of Plenty to encourage learners from years 7 to 13 to connect with their Pacific heritage and tell their story.

Youth attending the workshops will have access to an all-star line-up of guest facilitators working in the screen industry alongside Esera Tanoai & Telesia Tanoai II including Vea Mafile’o, Samson Rambo, Nikki Siulepa & Aleni Tufuga .

Upon completion of the workshop, participants will be invited to enter a short film competition to be held in July 2022 which will be judged by Pacific stars such as Stallone Vaiaoga-Ioasa, Nicole Whippy, Anapela Polataivao , Halaifonua Finau & Jay Tauamiti .

Spaces are limited to 130 students for this inaugural competition. To get as many schools involved students will be capping at a maximum of 5 students per high school.

Please register your interest at ‘poporazziproductions.com‘.

The filmmaking workshops and Pasifika Youth Short Film Competition is brought to you with the support of the Ministry of Education Pacific Innovation Fund.

About POPORAZZI PRODUCTIONS –

Poporazzi Productions was established in 2018. Its first foray into story telling, Misadventures of a Pacific Professional, is a commentary on the unconscious bias faced by many Pacific people in the workforce, and was nominated for Best International Drama at the 2020 Melbourne Web Fest. Last year Poporazzi worked with Umbrella Multimedia to co-produce Talanoa with Tupe, a talk-show on Oriana TV and Sky 83 focused on Pasifika success.

Tupe Solomon-Tanoa’i is the host of Talanoa with Tupe. She is a leader in the not-for-profit sector, and a former diplomat. Last year Tupe won the Diversity category of the New Zealand Woman of Influence Awards, and was recognised as one of the University of Auckland’s 40 under 40.

