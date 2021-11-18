Parrot Analytics Reveals Finalists For Fourth Annual Global TV Demand Awards
4th Annual Global TV Demand Awards from Parrot Analytics format and finalists revealed – Virtual Festival honoring Industry Revolutionaries to be held February 1-3, 2022
Finalists for most in-demand shows, platform, and talent of 2021 announced for 20 categories
Los Angeles (November 17, 2021) – Parrot Analytics, the global audience demand analytics firm, today announced the new format and finalists for the 4th annual Global TV Demand Awards, and accompanying Virtual Festival hosted over three days beginning February 1, 2022 through February 3, 2022. The winning TV shows will be revealed on January 25, 2022.
The second annual Virtual Festival will center around a theme of “Revolutionaries.” Talent, creators, and executives behind the world’s most in-demand content will join Parrot Analytics in conversation about pivotal career-defining decisions that helped create the content and strategies that have revolutionized the entertainment industry.
There are several changes to the Award program this year, including new TV categories, a category rewarding the most in-demand actor in a superhero TV series, and an award for the most exceptional streaming platform. Most significantly, only TV shows that aired new episodes in 2021 are eligible for all but one category this year.
“As entertainment evolves, so do we. We’re thrilled to announce the new eligibility and category changes that will elevate new stories and their fandoms for the Global TV Demand Awards in its fourth year. Our goal has always been to recognize the world’s most in-demand TV content and this year will be no different as we celebrate the exceptional entertainment of 2021,” said Rebekah Zabarsky, Executive Producer of the awards and Marketing Director at Parrot Analytics. “With the second annual Virtual Festival, we’re casting a spotlight on the revolutionary individuals who are reshaping the entertainment industry in real time. We hope you’ll join us for three days of on-demand insights and inspiration that will jump start your 2022 with a bang.”
The current finalists for each category are determined based on global TV demand data for the period January 1, 2021 – November 5, 2021. The winner’s announcement will incorporate data from the full calendar year of 2021.
A preview of the Global TV Demand Awards: Virtual Festival will occur on Tuesday November 30th in a Parrot Analytics LIVE webinar titled “The New Class: Television That Revolutionized Entertainment in 2021.” Parrot Analytics’ senior strategy analyst Julia Alexander and Observer’s senior entertainment reporter Brandon Katz will go live as they provide an engaging and entertaining take on the 2021 Awards finalists.
The list of categories for the 2022 Global TV Demand Awards includes:
- World’s Choice – Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021
- Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Asian Export1 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Book Adaptation2 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand European Export3 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Latin American Export4 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Legacy Series5 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Revolutionary Series6 of 2021
- Most In-Demand Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2021
- Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2021
- Most In-Demand Superhero Talent7 of 2021
- Most In-Demand True Crime Series of 2021
- Exceptional Streaming Platform8 of 2021
1,3,4. All Export categories reward the most in-demand live action series from their respective regions that released new episodes in 2021
2. Book Adaptation: excludes graphic novels
5. Legacy Series: Most in-demand series which ended over 20 years ago
6. Revolutionary Series: Most in-demand new series based on an original idea that released new episodes in 2021
7. Superhero Talent: Most in-demand actor from a superhero franchise
8. Exceptional Streaming Platform: OTT platform with the highest percentage of original series falling in the 50 most globally in-demand digital originals for the year
The top five finalists for each category of the 2022 Global TV Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, and are subject to change based on full year 2021 data. Winners and final rankings will be revealed in January 2022.
World’s Choice – Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2021
- Attack on Titan
- La Casa de Papel
- Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead
- WandaVision
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2021
- Attack On Titan
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- My Hero Academia
- One Piece
- Pokémon
Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2021
- The Family Man
- The Kapil Sharma Show
- Mirzapur
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Most In-Demand Book Adaptation of 2021
- The Expanse
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- New Amsterdam
- The Witcher
- You
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2021
- Masha And The Bear
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir
- PAW Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- SpongeBob SquarePants
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2021
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Cobra Kai
- Saturday Night Live
- Shameless
- Ted Lasso
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2021
- A Perfect Planet
- Air Crash Investigation (Mayday)
- Marvel Studios: Legends
- Nova
- Tiny World
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2021
- Grey’s Anatomy
- La Casa de Papel
- The Good Doctor
- Lucifer
- The Walking Dead
Most In-Demand European Export of 2021
- A Discovery of Witches
- La Casa de Papel
- The Crown
- Doctor Who
- Sex Education
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2021
- 30 Monedas
- American Horror Story
- Clarice
- Creepshow
- The Stand
Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2021
- A Fazenda
- Dark Desire
- La Rosa De Guadalupe
- ¿Quién Mató A Sara?
- Soy Luna
Most In-Demand Legacy Series of 2021
- Band of Brothers
- Dragon Ball Z
- Mr. Bean
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Seinfeld
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2021
- Impractical Jokers
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians
- MasterChef (AU)
- Shark Tank
- The Voice (US)
Most In-Demand Revolutionary Series of 2021
- Mare of Easttown
- Midnight Mass
- The Nevers
- Only Murders in the Building
- Squid Game
Most In-Demand Sci-Fi & Fantasy Series of 2021
- Doctor Who
- The Expanse
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Legacies
- The Witcher
Most In-Demand Series Debut
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- Loki
- Shadow and Bone
- Squid Game
- WandaVision
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2021
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
- The Flash
- Loki
- Supergirl
- WandaVision
Most In-Demand Superhero Talent of 2021
- Chris Evans
- John Cena
- Sebastian Stan
- Tom Hiddleston
- Tom Holland
Most In-Demand True Crime Series of 2021
- Allen v Farrow
- Evil Lives Here
- The Murder Tapes
- Q: Into the Storm
- Snapped
Exceptional Streaming Platform of 2021
- Amazon Prime Video
- Apple TV+
- Disney+
- HBO Max
- Paramount+
The Global TV Demand Awards are the world’s first unbiased, data-driven TV awards event. The winning series are determined by audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees. Instead, winners are determined using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, a proprietary methodology that measures how much a TV series or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms. The company captures over 1.5 billion new data points each day in over 100 languages across the consumer activity spectrum, including video consumption (streaming/downloads), social media engagement (hashtags, likes, shares) and research actions (reading about shows, writing about shows, etc).
For more information, please visit www.globaltvdemandawards.com.
About Parrot Analytics:
Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individual producers and talent to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. Parrot Analytics has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, São Paulo, and Auckland. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.
