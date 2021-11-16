Outstanding Work Of General Practice Teams Recognised In ProCare Quality Awards 2021

Press Release – ProCare Health

The quality of care provided to Aucklanders from general practice teams across the city has been recognised in the ProCare Quality Awards 2021. The awards celebrate the work done by general practitioners, nurses and their support teams in improving the health and wellbeing of their patients, providing quality care and introducing innovations.

ProCare Group CEO Bindi Norwell comments “ProCare has 167 general practices as part of its network across Auckland and it’s wonderful to be able to celebrate the amazing work that these teams of health professionals are doing every day to support the health and wellbeing of whānau in our communities.

The ongoing pandemic has been really tough for those on the front line of community health, so we are really pleased to be able to celebrate, reward and recognise the outstanding clinical work they are all doing.”

ProCare’s Clinical Director Dr Allan Moffitt said “Our practices work very hard to improve the health and wellbeing of their patients and it’s not always easy in a busy clinic which is managing acute illness as well as chronic long-term conditions. I am heartened by the effort practices place on looking ahead in terms of clinical care, being guided by their clinical data and finding innovative ways to improve population health. It’s an honour to reward and recognise this superb mahi.”

The ProCare Quality Awards are held annually, and recognise outstanding achievement in general practice, in two major categories; the performance measured awards and the judged awards. The performance awards are based on clinical data and outcomes and the judged awards with this year’s practice entries covering categories for Quality Improvement, Community Engagement, Innovation, COVID-19 Pandemic response and a Clinical Leadership Award. In the past the awards have been presented at a gala event but due to COVID restrictions the event was cancelled and the awards are to be presented in-person.

A full list of winners is below and can also be viewed, along with video entries can be viewed on the ProCare website here (https://bit.ly/3HwBuka)

ProCare Quality Awards 2021 winners:

QUALITY IMPROVEMENT, JUDGED AWARDS

Supreme Award 2021

Winner: Turuki Health Care

Turuki Health Care submitted four nominations across at least four domains. The judges were impressed by the comprehensive nature of their engagement with their community and the holistic model of care that they provide. As an outright winner in two categories, and due to being so outstanding, the judges have awarded the 2021 Supreme Award to Turuki Health Care – in the Judged Awards category (this is typically awarded to a recipient in the Our Picture of Health (OPOH) category, however, the judges could not look past Turuki Health Care as the supreme winner.

Quality Improvement Award

Winner: Māngere Health Centre

Mangere Health Centre chose Microalbuminuria Management as their initiative after their involvement in the ProCare Collaborative. The target of 90% of diabetic patients with microalbuminuria on the correct medication has been met, demonstrating significant progress. They submitted an excellent improvement project that has made a significant impact for their community, and they have demonstrated that excellent clinical leadership and great team work exists across the practice.

Community Engagement Award

Winner: Turuki Health Care

The judges were impressed with Tukuki Health Care’s innovative initiatives around reaching their community during lockdown using Facebook Live and Zoom meetings with karakia, orokoroa, plus cultural approaches to health and wellbeing. They also delivered a Te Ao Māori wananga delivering Māori healing practices in a safe environment. The engagement and feedback of their community has been overwhelmingly positive, and metrics indicate a health benefit.

Innovation Award

Winner: Turuki Health Care

Turuki Health Care have collaborated with external partners and developed an app to connect with whānau (patients) to allow them to feel connected to the practice. The app delivers not only lifestyle advice, a wellness programme and goal setting, but an ability to share their journey and update their progress, with links to video consults and chat sessions with Turuki staff. There has been great feedback and engagement as a result, and a clear winner in this category.

COVID-19 Pandemic Response Award

Winner: The Fono

The judges were wowed by the superlative effort by The Fono in offering a comprehensive rounded out package of care for the Pacific community tailored for lockdown, including virtual consultations; pharmacy support of medication compliance; vaccination centre; community pop-ups and mobile testing services; welfare and mental health support; food relief; and the staff were looked after as well!

Clinical Leadership Award

Winner: Dr Karl Cole (Papatoetoe Family Doctors)

Dr Karl Cole has personally displayed excellent leadership skills and recently won the Clinical Informatics Award from HINZ. He founded Papatoetoe Family Doctors and took the risk to establish the Health Hub in Papatoetoe. Karl is a past Clinical Director for ProCare, and he has demonstrated leadership in establishing the Papatoetoe Locality Cluster, and also leadership in his role as Chief Clinical Information Officer for Health Alliance. He was instrumental in Papatoetoe Family Doctors establishing their COVID response including swabbing centre, and the local COVID vaccination clinic in collaboration with the pharmacy next door. The judges felt that Karl is worthy of a personal leadership award as a leading ProCare GP.

OUTCOMES AND QUALITY FRAMEWORK AWARDS (PERFORMANCE MEASURED AWARDS, BASED ON CLINICAL DATA AND PRACTICE SIZE)

Our Picture of Health Indicator Award

(Overall best performer for total population and high needs across the Outcomes Quality Framework indicators)

Overall winner Ellerslie Medical Centre (also winner of medium practice)

Small practice < 3000 patients – WinnerRangitoto Medical Centre

Medium practice 3001-7999 patients – WinnerEllerslie Medical Centre

Large Practice > 8000 – WinnerMairangi Medical Centre

Ataria Marsden Māori Equity Award

Best performing practice across the Our Population Health clinical indicators for Māori population in practices with >500 Māori patients

WinnerSilverdale Medical

Dr Sam Fuimaono Pacific Equity Award

Best performing practice across the OPOH indicators for Pacific Population in practices with > 500 Pacific patients

WinnerRangitoto Medical Centre

Patient Experience Survey Award

Based on Patient Experience Survey responses – minimum 1.5% respondents to patient population

Small practice – WinnerParnell Medical Centre

Medium practice – WinnerDoctors at Kingsland

Large practice – WinnersClendon Medical Centre and Stoddard Road Medical Centre

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url