Operation Selena: 14 People Charged Following Joint Operation Into Drug Smuggling At Auckland Airport

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Fourteen people have been charged today following a joint operation by NZ

Police and NZ Customs into the smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand,

involving baggage handlers at Auckland Airport.

Operation Selena commenced in relation to suspicious activity by baggage

handlers at Auckland Airport.

Enquiries by Police and Customs staff established that several baggage

handlers had allegedly been involved in smuggling methamphetamine since the

beginning of this year.

Over the course of the year, it’s believed the group has or have conspired

to smuggle close to 500kgs of methamphetamine into New Zealand.

The group were also allegedly involved in the failed smuggling attempt of

200kgs of methamphetamine that was intercepted at the Malaysian border in

October 2021, which was destined for New Zealand. Four people were arrested

in Malaysia in the days after that incident.

The investigation uncovered that baggage handlers at Auckland Airport were

allegedly preparing to receive the shipment from Kuala Lumpur before it was

intercepted by Malaysian authorities.

The ongoing investigation has also uncovered that the baggage handlers

allegedly received over 250 kgs of methamphetamine smuggled into New Zealand

over the past ten months.

As a result of the investigation, search warrants were carried out at 20

addresses across Tamaki Makaurau this morning.

Six baggage handlers have been charged with importing methamphetamine and

conspiring to import methamphetamine.

Eight associates, including two members of the King Cobras gang, were also

identified as being involved in this drug smuggling operation and have been

charged with drug-related offences, money laundering, and participation in a

criminal group.

More than half a million dollars in cash was also located during today’s

search warrants along with a revolver and an air pistol.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman, from the National Organised Crime Unit, says

today’s arrests are the latest in ongoing efforts to stamp out

transnational crime and exploitation at our borders and protect our

communities.

“The amount of methamphetamine this group of offenders have smuggled or

were conspiring to bring into New Zealand through their brazen actions at the

airport was enormous and continues to have a devastating and immeasurable

impact on the community.

“We want to acknowledge our partners at Customs for their role in this

joint operation.

“Protecting our communities at our border requires a public and private

industry approach. This investigation has again shown us that Organised

Crime is resilient, resourceful and looking for ways to corrupt systems and

people at the border.

“The arrests today will close that door and send a message to those who

want to work with these criminals – it is just not worth it,” says

Detective Inspector Newman.

Customs Manager Intelligence, Bruce Berry says Customs continues working

closely with Police and our international law enforcement partners to

dismantle transnational organised crime groups.

“Attempts at smuggling by those with access to the baggage handling system

isn’t new – Customs knows that organised criminal groups actively target

and look for weaknesses in legitimate trade supply chains. Their motivation

is purely profit, and criminal groups will exploit people working in the

supply chain and subvert it for their own financial gain.

“One way Customs protects New Zealand is by using intelligence and working

closely with our partners, industry and the community to engage on suspicious

activities. We take a firm stance on anyone who undermines the system by

putting them before the courts.”

Those charged include 12 males and two females, aged between 18 – 43, who

face a range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.

Enquiries are ongoing and Police are unable to rule out further arrests.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url