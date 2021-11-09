Auckland Scoop
Operation Metals Update – Name Release

November 9, 2021Police, PressRelease

Police are today releasing the name of the man who was shot and killed on Friday in New Lynn.

He was Robert James Hart, aged 40, of Auckland. Robert was senselessly killed in a driveway at an address on Great North Road.

He is survived by his two young children who will now grow up without their father in their lives.

His family are grieving and have requested privacy to deal with this tragedy together.

A homicide investigation – Operation Metals – is underway. Detectives working on this case are continuing to work round the clock on this investigation to bring justice for his family.

We are well aware that there are people in the community who know those involved and what they have done. Now is the right thing to do and contact Police with what they know.

They can contact the Operation Metals enquiry team direct on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Attributed to Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB

