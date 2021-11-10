Operation Metals – Murder Charges Laid

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Three arrests have been made as part of the investigation into the murder of

Robert Hart in New Lynn last week.

Today, the Operation Metals investigation team executed a search warrant at a

West Auckland address with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Police have been working around the clock to investigate the 40-year-old

man’s murder since last week.

As a result of today’s warrant Police have arrested three people.

Two men, aged 31 and 37, and a 20-year-old woman have been arrested and

charged with murder. All three are due to appear in the Waitākere District

Court on Thursday.

The investigation team’s enquiry work remains ongoing and Police cannot

rule out the possibility of further charges.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance thus far with

the investigation.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact the enquiry team

direct on (09) 839 0602 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

