Northland Inc’s Murray Reade Moves On

Northland Inc Chief Executive Officer Murray Reade has resigned after more than two years at Te Tai Tokerau’s regional economic development agency.

He is returning to Auckland to take up an opportunity with Lifewise, an organisation that also strongly supports community wellbeing, and to join his family who have remained located there since Reade’s appointment in 2019.

Reade will depart Northland Inc in February 2022. “It’s never an easy decision to move on, particularly when you work with great people in a great region. Despite my departure, Te Tai Tokerau will remain home for me,” he says.

Northland Inc Chair Nicole Anderson says Reade has made a positive contribution to the region during his time as CEO.

“Murray has lead Northland Inc through the uncertainty of COVID-19, ensuring the continued advocacy and work of the economic development agency. During his tenure he has overseen the shift from Northland Inc being solely funded by Northland Regional Council to the establishment of a joint council-controlled organisational structure.”

Liz Oliver, newly appointed Northland Inc Board Member, believes the new structure has helped ensure Northland Inc’s ability to serve the region’s needs and grow economic prosperity within Te Tai Tokerau.

Reade reflects on Northland Inc’s He Korowai Manawanui journey as a highlight of his tenure, building internal cultural capability and the focus the Northland Inc team have started to develop on their commitments to Te Tiriti o Waitangi and to Te Tai Tokerau Māori.

What stands out however, is the way in which the Tai Tokerau region has rallied during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have been heartened by the way in which all of the agencies and groups within Tai Tokerau have come together through whanaungatanga during this time, pulling together to work for the greater good of our region,” he says.

While a replacement for the role is yet to be announced, the work undertaken by Northland Inc won’t slow, says Anderson. “We’re committed to continuing to build the momentum gained over the past two years and continuing to serve and advocate for the Northland region in 2022 and beyond. This includes working toward a Tai Tokerau Economic Development Strategy.”

Reade thanked Councils along with the Board of Northland Inc for their support. “My focus now is ensuring a smooth transition of leadership once a new appointment is made.”

