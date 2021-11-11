New Information Available To Reassure Wāhine About The Covid-19 Vaccine And Pregnancy

Press Release – Paediatric Society of NZ

Information to reassure wāhine concerned about getting the Covid-19 vaccination while they are hapū can now be found on the KidsHealth website at https://www.kidshealth.org.nz/covid-19-vaccine-pregnancy.

The Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG), He Hono Wāhine, Māori Fellows and the Aotearoa New Zealand office have joined together to produce a series of videos targeting wāhine Māori who are hapū, promoting safe vaccination for hapū māmā.

In the video, South Auckland Obstetrician Dr Sarah Corbett says that data shows that Covid-19 is affecting pregnant women more severely, with up to a third of women who get sick with Covid in their pregnancy needing to come to hospital.

She says, “Of those women a quarter will give birth early and about one in seven will need to go to intensive care.

“The most important tool we have is vaccination and this really helps prevent pregnant women getting sick. In the UK, what the data is showing is that all the pregnant women admitted with Covid to their hospital, there were none who had two doses of the vaccine.”

The video also features Māori obstetrician Dr Kasey Tawhara, and Māori doctors Dr Erena Browne and Dr Sarah Te Whaiti talking about their experiences and why pregnant wāhine should get vaccinated. Mo te pepi, mo te whānau, mo tātou.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url