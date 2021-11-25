New And Old Waipareira Trustees Welcomed Aboard By Chair

Press Release – Waipareira Trust

Waipareira Chair Raymond Hall has welcomed back incumbent Board members Rocky Tahuri and Merepaea Te Uira-Dunn, and newest member Apirana Pewhairangi to the west Auckland urban Māori Board.

Tahuri, Dunn and Pewhairangi were duly elected by community vote onto the Waipareira Board at last night’s Annual General Meeting. This was the first Waipareira AGM held by zoom, and had over 250 registered attendees.

Hall said the 2020-2021 financial year had been a testing year for Waipareira, and presented the west Auckland organisation with new and varied opportunities as they manage their way through a Covid landscape.

“As well as exceeding our operational and strategic goals, the true measure of our performance this year is our COVID-19 response efforts that have stretched far beyond the West Auckland rohe,” Hall said.

“We must commend our kaimahi for leading out our essential services who embodied the Waipareira values of manaaki and whanaungatanga. Our Waipareiratanga kaupapa has leveraged us to be prominent leaders of health and social service delivery across the region”

Hall said that he was immensely proud of the organisations achievements this past year, given the challenges we all faced. He was also delighted to welcome new trustee Apirana Pewhairangi who will be an asset to the Board in continuing to relentlessly advocate for whānau, who need our support for all sorts of different reasons.

Waipareira CEO John Tamihere paid tribute to the kaimahi, who led the charge to support our community during Covid.

“Waipareira stood our line to ensure our community had support and supplies. Waipareira kaimahi put themselves in the frontline – firstly to make sure our kaumatua were safe and then our whānau,” Tamihere said.

Waipareira Chief Financial Officer Christine Wu described 2020-2021 as the year of “positive” returns – financially. “Waipareira showed resilience, strength, discipline and agility in 2020 exceeding all of the top line indicators and financials,” she said.

