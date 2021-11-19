National 20s Ruben Wiki Cup Returns For 2022

Press Release – New Zealand Rugby League

The National 20s Ruben Wiki Cup Competition returns for 2022, kicking off Saturday, March 12th, with the final taking place over Easter weekend.

Six teams will battle it out for the Ruben Wiki Cup; Akarana, Counties Manukau, Upper Central (Bay of Plenty, Coastline, Gisborne and Hauraki), Waikato, reigning champions Central Districts (Hawkes Bay, Taranaki, Manawatu & Wellington), and South Island.

The Ruben Wiki Cup games will broadcast live on Sky Sport 4 to domestic and international audiences, acting as a key development pathway for future high-performance opportunities.

The Ruben Wiki Cup not only showcases New Zealand’s U20s domestic game but it provides clubs and districts with the opportunity to recruit and retain rangatahi talent, an age group notorious for significant drop-offs in sporting activity, according to Sport NZ.

NZRL GM of High Performance and Football, Motu Tony, says: “The National 20s Ruben Wiki Cup was a great success last year, and we look forward to stepping it up a level in 2022.

“The competition provided several opportunities for players with NRL and affiliated NRL clubs while also allowing coaches, managers, trainers and match officials the opportunity to gain further development and experience.

“The Ruben Wiki Cup will continue to expand year on year, providing broadcasted playing opportunities for our best young Kiwi talent across the country.

“Thank you to Sky Sport for their ongoing support of our game; I look forward to a great competition come 2022.”

