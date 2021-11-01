More Than 3.1 Million New Zealanders Now Fully Vaccinated; 53 In Hospital; 162 Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

The order of our daily numbers has changed from today, to better reflect the shift in New Zealand’s current response to COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination.

This includes data showing our progress on reaching 90% fully vaccinated eligible people across Aotearoa.

COVID-10 hospitalisation numbers are also highlighted. All other numbers, including daily case updates, remain in the table below.

There were more than 20,000 vaccines administered yesterday taking NZ’s vaccination rate to 88% for first doses and 75% for second doses representing 3,159,301 fully vaccinated New Zealanders.

Getting vaccinated will help to stop you and your loved ones getting seriously ill and could save your life and theirs. If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get your first dose today.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 6,868,846. 3,709,315 first doses (88%); 3,159,301 second doses (75%) Vaccines administered yesterday 20,176. 4,867 first doses; 15,303 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 410,683 first doses (72%); 300,709 second doses (53%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 244,009 first doses (85%); 197,188 second doses (69%) Total vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (percentage of eligible people) 2,462,939. 1,308,317 first doses (91%); 1,154,622 second doses (81%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 6,404. 1,302 first doses; 5,102 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 127,753 first doses (79%); 103,689 second doses (64%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 1,308,317 first doses (91%); 1,154,622 second doses (81%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 309,732 first doses (87%); 258,045 second doses (72%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 440,277 first doses (91%); 356,328 second doses (74%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 53 (total, down from 56 yesterday): North Shore (15); Middlemore (19); Auckland (19) Average age of current hospitalisations 47 Cases in ICU or HDU Three Cases Number of new community cases 162 Number of new cases identified at the border Four Location of new community cases Auckland (156), Waikato (5), Northland (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 3,351 (1,573 of whom have recovered); Waikato 123 (37 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 13 (three of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (recovered) Canterbury (5)* Number of community cases (total) 3,510 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 6,233 Historical cases * 181 out of 4,420 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 33 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 107 of yesterday’s cases have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 70 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 92 of today’s 74 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 2,962 (in the current cluster) (421 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 3,143 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 76% Percentage who have returned at least one result 76% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 387 (as at 10am 1 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,115,279 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 19,135 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,683 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 23,789 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See Christchurch update below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,337,515 Poster scans (total) 470,419,883 Manual diary entries (total) 19,372,795 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,091,041

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 17 October Philippines Full travel history to be determined Day 12 / routine Auckland 26 October Russia Singapore Day 3 / routine Christchurch 28 October Full travel history to be determined Day 1 / routine Rotorua 29 October Ireland Singapore Day 1 / routine Christchurch

*Today’s cases

The number of community cases in Canterbury officially remains at five. As reported yesterday, the fifth case has been confirmed as historical and will be removed from our case numbers tomorrow.

One previously reported border case has been reclassified as a historical case

Northland update

There is one new case to report in Northland today, bringing the total number of cases for the region to 13. All of the cases are isolating at home with public health oversight.

Public Health interviews continue to identify new locations of interest and we do ask people in Northland to check the Ministry’s

locations of interest

webpage regularly, which is updated throughout the day. Each location of interest has corresponding advice.

Testing and vaccination rates remained relatively steady over the weekend. We urge anyone in Northland who has any symptoms that could be COVID-19 to get a test. Testing today is available at the following locations:

-Rawene Hospital, Honey Street – open until 2pm

-Kerikeri, 1 Sammaree Place – open until 4pm

-Ōhaeawai Rugby Clubrooms – open until 5pm

-Whangārei – 20 Winger Crescent – open until 4pm

– Kaiwaka – Three Furlongs – open until 2pm

Auckland update

The focus today in Auckland remains on testing in areas identified as having higher positivity rates, where the risk of unidentified cases is higher.

Public health staff are asking people in the suburbs of Redvale, Rosedale, New Lynn, Wiri, Drury, Henderson and Manurewa with symptoms, even if they are mild symptoms, to get tested. P – even if they are vaccinated.

This testing will help to provide assurance that any undetected spread of COVID-19in these communities is identified as quickly as possible.

There are 18 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. Up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit

Auckland Regional Public Health Service

.

In Auckland, public health officials are now supporting 1,115 individuals safely isolate at home – this includes 564 cases across 372 households.

Auckland care home

One more staff member of Edmonton Meadows Care Home in Henderson has tested positive, meaning the total number of staff cases is now two.

The total number of cases related to Edmonton Meadows care home is now 10.

As we reported yesterday, two of the COVID-19 -positive residents are currently receiving appropriate ward-level care at North Shore Hospital.

The care home continues to operate under alert level 3 guidelines for visitors, meaning people have only been able to visit the facility on compassionate grounds.

As the source of transmission remains unknown, Whole Genome Sequencing is underway.

Waikato update

There are five new cases in Waikato today. Of those, one is in Ngāruawāhia, two are in Ōtorohanga and one is in Hamilton.

The fifth is a case in Ōtorohanga announced yesterday that came in after our daily reporting time cut-off. This case is still under investigation to determine any links to existing cases.

Three of the other five cases today are known contacts already in isolation and the remaining case has now also been linked to existing cases.

Following an unexpected COVID-19 wastewater detection Huntly reported yesterday, there are pop-up testing centres at both Huntly East and Huntly West from 10am today.

A third new pop-up testing site is being set up today at Ngāruawāhia. This takes the number of testing sites operating in Waikato today to seven. Locations can be found on the Waikato DHB website.

Public Health staff are asking anyone with symptoms to get tested – no matter how mild their symptoms might be. The advice is the same even if people are vaccinated.

There were 1,870 tests processed throughout Waikato yesterday and 1,257 vaccinations given.

Christchurch update

There are no new cases to report in Christchurch today.

COVID-19 has been detected in two new wastewater samples collected in Christchurch on Friday, in the southern and eastern part of the city.

One of these samples is likely the result of a known case living in the catchment area. Investigations are underway to establish any link to known cases for the second sample, including any recovered cases that have recently left MIQ.

Further samples are being taken, with results expected later this week.

Because of the recently reported cases in Canterbury, it is important that anyone, especially those in Christchurch with any symptoms, no matter how mild, gets tested.\

Testing and vaccination sites are available across Canterbury today. Please see the

Canterbury DHB website

for site locations and hours.

The four household contacts of the person who was reported as testing positive for COVID-19 in Tonga remain in isolation and have all returned an initial negative result. Two close contacts are in isolation with public health oversight in Christchurch and two are in isolation with public health oversight in Porirua.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url