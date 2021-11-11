More Than 22,000 Vaccine Doses Given Yesterday; 84 Cases In Hospital; 185 Community Cases

Press Release – Ministry of Health

There were 22,007 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,045 first doses and 15,962 second doses.

Today’s vaccination figures show 90% of New Zealanders aged over 12 years have now had their first dose and 80% are fully vaccinated. These are rounded percentages, and we expect to officially pass the 90% mark in the coming days – with just 15,083 additional doses required to reach this milestone.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,123,172: 3,773,068 first doses (90%); 3,350,104 second doses (80%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 22,007: 6,045 first doses; 15,962 second doses Māori (percentage of eligible people) 764,891: 429,932 first doses (75%); 334,959 second doses (59%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 462,071: 250,091 first doses (87%); 211,980 second doses (74%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 5,381: 1,424 first doses; 3,957 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases) Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people 243,990: 131,587 first doses (82%); 112,403 second doses (70%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people 2,532,532: 1,323,607 first doses (92%); 1,208,925 second doses (84%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people 590,346: 315,368 first doses (88%); 274,978 second doses (77%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people 835,145: 448,726 first doses (93%); 386,419 second doses (80%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 84 inpatients (up from 81 yesterday): North Shore (24); Waitakere (1); Middlemore (28); Auckland (30); Whangarei (1) Vaccination status of current hospitalised cases Unvaccinated or not eligible (46 cases / 56%); partially vaccinated<14 days (10 cases / 12%) partially vaccinated >14 days (14 cases / 17 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (2 cases / 2%) fully vaccinated >14 days (8 cases / 10%); unknown (3 cases / 4%) Average age of current hospitalisations 52 Cases in ICU or HDU 10 Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 161 Number of new community cases 185 Number of new cases identified at the border Zero Location of new community cases Auckland (152), Waikato (25) Northland (8)* Location of community cases (total) Auckland 4,737 (1,834 of whom have recovered); Waikato 203 (76 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered); Northland 36 (6 of whom have recovered); Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (all active) Number of community cases (total) 4,998 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 7,746 Historical cases 191 out of 5,993 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 43 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 97 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 104 of today’s cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 81 of today’s cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 3,960 (in the current cluster) (713 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 4,779 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 74% Percentage who have returned at least one result 70% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 136 (as at 8am 11 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,370,217 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 26,633 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 11,014 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 25,072 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections See below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,356,687 Poster scans (total) 494,222,104 Manual diary entries (total) 19,918,359 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,446,819

Northland update

There are seven new cases in Northland being reported today. They are all linked to existing cases.

Of the seven new cases, three are in Dargaville, two are in the Far North, one is in Whangarei and one is in Kaitaia. All are in isolation.

*Another person, who initially returned a positive result, remains under investigation.

There continues to be a good turnout for testing with 910 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, is urged to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website here:

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-testing-locations/

There were also 1,517 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday, with about 60 percent of those in the Far North. More than half of everyone vaccinated in Northland yesterday were Mâori. The 1,517 vaccinations included 508 first doses, 985 second doses and 24 third doses.

This is a great result and the Ministry thanks everyone who came forward to be vaccinated. Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the Northland DHB website here:

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/northland-vaccination-clinics/

Waikato update

There are 25 new cases in Waikato being reported today, with 20 from Hamilton, four from Ōtorohanga, and one from Cambridge.

Importantly, of these new cases, 15 are known close contacts from a single household in Hamilton where an earlier case had been confirmed and is already in isolation.

Of the total cases, 18 are known contacts to previous contacts who are already isolating, and public health staff are investigating any links for the remaining seven cases.

There are seven pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating across Waikato today in Hamilton, Ngāruawāhia, Huntly, Ōtorohanga, Te Awamutu, and Te Kuiti.

There were 1,879 swabs processed in Waikato yesterday and 1,855 doses of vaccine were given.

Public health staff are now supporting 166 people to isolate at home in Waikato.

Auckland update

There are 18 community testing centres available for testing acrossAucklandtoday.

Public health staff are renewing their calls to anyone in Auckland who is displaying any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested.

People in the suburbs of Ranui, Sunnyvale, Kelston, Birkdale, Manurewa and Māngere, especially, are asked to be vigilant and get tested if they are symptomatic.

Public health staff are now supporting 2,835 people to isolate at home around Auckland – this includes 1,255 cases, across 885 households.

Data reconciliation is currently underway to explain the discrepancy in the DHB and Ministry numbers which are expected to largely be due to timing of reporting.

Additional death formally reported

An additional death in Auckland has today been added to the national COVID-19 figures. This person’s death is subject to a police investigation and the Ministry will not be commenting further on it, at this stage.

Wastewater

A sample collected from Stratford on 9 November detected the COVID-19 virus. A further sample was collected yesterday and is currently being analysed.

A positive wastewater test can also sometimes result from an historical case who may continue to shed fragments of the virus for some weeks after their illness – even if they are not infectious.

Anyone in the area, who may have symptoms, is encouraged to seek a test. For all testing locations in the area, please visit the

Healthpoint

website.

