More Than 21,000 Doses Of Vaccine Given Yesterday; 88 People In Hospital – 7 In ICU; 194 Community Cases; 1 Death

There were 21,031 first and second vaccine doses administered yesterday, made up of 6,664 first doses and 14,367 second doses.To date, of New Zealanders aged over 12 years, 91 percent have had their first dose and 82 percent are fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 vaccine update Total first and second vaccines administered to date (percentage of eligible people) 7,255,235: 3,812,895 first doses (91%); 3,442,340 second doses (82%) Total first and second vaccines administered yesterday 21,031: 6,664 first doses; 14,367 second doses Mâori (percentage of eligible people) 796,252: 443,155 first doses (78%); 353,097 second doses (62%) Pacific Peoples (percentage of eligible people) 473,987: 253,832 first doses (89%); 220,155 second doses (77%) Total first and second vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday 4,537: 1,298 first doses; 3,239 second doses Vaccination rates by DHB (with active cases)

Full vaccination data can be found here Northland DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (83%); second dose (72%) Auckland metro DHBs (percentage of eligible people) First dose (93%); second dose (86%) Waikato DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (89%); second dose (80%) Lakes DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (85%); second dose (74%) Taranaki DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (88%); second dose (76%) MidCentral DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (90%); second dose (80%) Wairarapa DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (90%); second dose (79%) Canterbury DHB (percentage of eligible people) First dose (94%); second dose (83%) Hospitalisations Cases in hospital 88 (down from 91 yesterday – includes 1 case being assessed); North Shore (17); Middlemore (27); Auckland (38); Waitakere (1); Whangarei (1); Waikato (4) Vaccination status of current hospitalisations (Northern Region wards only; excludes people still being assessed and the Waikato cases) Unvaccinated or not eligible (47 cases / 57%); partially vaccinated<14 days (9 cases / 11%) partially vaccinated >14 days (10 cases / 12 %); fully vaccinated <14 days (3 cases / 4%) fully vaccinated >14 days (12 cases / 14%); unknown (2 cases / 2%) Average age of current hospitalisations 51 Cases in ICU or HDU Seven Cases Seven day rolling average of community cases 194 Number of new community cases* 194 Number of new cases identified at the border** Two and one additional case yet to be classified Location of new community cases* Auckland (180), Waikato (5), Northland (3), Lakes (6) Location of community cases (total) * Auckland 5,807 (2,006 of whom have recovered); Northland 49 (15 of whom have recovered); Waikato 265 (94 of whom have recovered); Lakes 14; Taranaki 6; MidCentral 2; Wairarapa 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered);

Nelson/Marlborough 1 (who has recovered); Canterbury 4 (3 of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 6,167 (in current community outbreak) Confirmed cases (total) 8,923 Historical cases 194 out of 7,111 cases since 1 January Cases infectious in the community 55 of 191 cases reported yesterday have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 136 of 191 cases reported yesterday have no exposure events Cases epidemiologically linked 146 of today’s 194 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 48 of today’s 194 cases Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 4,783 (in the current cluster) (836 unlinked from the past 14 days) Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 5,756 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 69% Percentage who have returned at least one result 54% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 84 (as at 10am 17 November) Tests Number of tests (total) 4,538,026 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 32,900 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 17,846 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 27,778 Testing centres in Auckland 18 Wastewater Wastewater detections Details of detections are below NZ COVID Tracer Registered users (total) 3,372,827 Poster scans (total) 510,029,296 Manual diary entries (total) 20,255,588 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,466,573

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 6 October*** England United Arab Emirates Day 6 / routine Auckland 16 November Netherlands Singapore Day 2 / routine Auckland

*One previously reported Northland case has been reclassified as an Auckland case.

There are three additional cases announced today, one each in Northland, Lakes and Canterbury, that were reported after the official cut-off time and will be formally included in tomorrow’s case numbers.

**This case is an essential worker not yet determined to be a border related case or community case. Investigation, including WGS, is underway to determine the classification of the case.

***The status of this case had been under investigation but has now been confirmed.

Death of a man in his 60s

Sadly, today we are reporting the death of a man in his 60s at North Shore Hospital. The man was admitted to hospital on 4 November with COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive. He died yesterday.

Our thoughts are with his family and whanau at this deeply sad time. The whanâu has been offered support by the DHB.

Today’s cases

Today we are announcing new cases in Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Lakes/Taupo and Canterbury.

Information on these cases is included in the regional updates below.

Wastewater

COVID-19 was detected in wastewater samples collected in Tauranga and Mount Maunganui on 15 November. This follows positives detections from samples collected on 10 and 11 November.

COVID-19 was also detected in samples collected in Taupô on 13 and 15 November and in Tûrangi on 15 November.

A sample collected in Masterton on 15 November was negative.

Anyone in these areas who has symptoms – no matter how mild – is encouraged to get tested, even if they are vaccinated. Visit the Healthpoint website for a full list of testing centres open today in Tauranga, Mt Maunganui, Tûrangi, Taupô, and Masterton.

Regional updates

Northland

There are four new cases in Northland; one in Kaitaia, two in Dargaville, and one unlinked case in Whangârei who will be interviewed today. One of these cases is not included in the overall case numbers today and will be added to the tally tomorrow.

Interviews are ongoing and any new locations of interest will be added to the Ministry of Health’s website.

One person remains in Whangârei Hospital in a stable condition.

There were 902 swabs taken throughout Northland yesterday.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are mild and they are vaccinated, is urged to get tested. Testing locations in Northland can be found on the Northland DHB website.

There were also 1,041 people vaccinated in Northland yesterday. Vaccination centres open in Northland today can be found on the Northland DHB website

Auckland

Today, there are 180 new cases to report in Auckland.

There are 18 community centres available for testing across Auckland today. The testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral, Wiri and Ôtara continue to operate extended hours to increase access to testing.

People in Auckland with symptoms, no matter how mild, are urged to get tested – even if they are vaccinated – and remain isolated until they return a negative result.

Public health staff are now supporting 4,735 people to isolate at home around Auckland – this includes 2,119 cases.

Rosaria Rest Home, Avondale

Auckland Regional Public Health Service andAucklandDHB continue to provide support to residents and staff at the Rosaria Rest Home in Avondale.

A further resident has returned a positive result following re-testing yesterday, bringing the total to five residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Waikato

Today there are five new cases to report in Waikato. Two are from Ôtorohanga, one from Te Kuiti, one from Huntly, and one from Cambridge.

Of the cases, three are known contacts of previous cases. Investigations into the remaining two cases are underway today.

There are four cases receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

Across the Waikato there are seven pop-up and dedicated testing centres operating today at Hamilton, Ôtorohanga, Huntly, Ngâruawâhia, and Te Kuiti.

There were 2,456 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 2,284 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato region, public health staff are supporting 335 people to isolate at home, including 91 cases and 244 contacts.

Lakes

Today we are announcing seven new cases in the Lakes region. One of the cases was reported following the 9am cut off time and will be included in tomorrows case count.

Six of the cases are in Taupo and can be linked to known cases in the area. One case is in Turangi and is also linked to known cases in Taupo.

Interviews are continuing to determine their movements and any locations of interest will be added to the Ministry’s website.

Anyone with COVID-19 related symptoms in the region, is encouraged to get tested – even if the symptoms are mild.

Testing is available today in Rotorua and Taupô. Please check the Healthpoint website for details

A pop up testing site has opened in Turangi today. The pop up testing site and vaccination site will be open until 4PM daily at the Turangi Community Health Centre carpark.

Yesterday there were 831 first and second doses of vaccine administered across the region.

Canterbury

There is one new case to report in Christchurch today.

Interviews have determined a clear link to the Auckland cluster.

The person flew back to Christchurch on flight NZ 1295 last Saturday 13 November after travelling to Auckland for an event.

They person became symptomatic on Sunday and went for a test on Monday.

The person lives in a household of six people. The household is isolating and will be tested.

Please check the Ministry’s locations of interest page, for details about any locations if and when they’re identified.

Passengers on flight NZ1295 are advised

to monitor for symptoms for the next 10 days and get a test today.

Additional capacity has been added to current community testing centres in Orchard Road and Pages Road in Christchurch – both are open 7 days a week. Details are available here.

People can check if their GP can provide COVID-19 testing by calling them or via the Healthpoint website

There is plenty of capacity at all vaccination clinics in Canterbury.

The Drive Through Vaccination Clinic in Addington is open until 7.30pm every weeknight, and there’s a pop up vaccination event in the car park at New World in Ferry Road Thursday and Friday this week from midday until 6.30pm.

This case will be officially added to our case numbers tomorrow.

