Auckland Scoop
Network

Missing Sandringham woman located

November 21, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

20 November

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

A 70-year-old Sandringham woman reported missing on Tuesday 9 November has been located.

Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Road home around midday today.

She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and enquiries are under way to determine what has occurred.

Police would like to thank all those who provided information during the extensive search.

At this stage there is no further information available but we will look to provide an update as soon as possible.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more