Missing Sandringham woman located

Press Release – New Zealand Police

20 November

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff Baber, Auckland City West CIB:

A 70-year-old Sandringham woman reported missing on Tuesday 9 November has been located.

Police found the woman at an address near her Tranmere Road home around midday today.

She is in a critical but stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Auckland Hospital and enquiries are under way to determine what has occurred.

Police would like to thank all those who provided information during the extensive search.

At this stage there is no further information available but we will look to provide an update as soon as possible.

