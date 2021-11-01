MILK 2.0, Vegan Milk Brand Enters Plant-based Foods Market

Press Release – Milk 2.0

MILK 2.0, Auckland located premium plant-based milk company, acquired Natural Abundance, a multi award winning New Zealand producer of Wholefoods, Gluten free, Paleo and Vegan products.

The move to acquire Natural Abundance began in early 2020 as a natural progression for MILK 2.0 to enter the solid foods market by offering high-quality healthy, wholefoods, plant-based products to New Zealand consumers. The deal was signed on March 23 2020, after a two-month process.

“The acquisition of Natural Abundance compliments MILK 2.0’s vision to diversify our product range and expand beyond alternative milks to uniquely crafted healthy plant-based foods” MILK 2.0 Founder, Kristina Ivanova said.

Kristina Ivanova “Plant-based milks are becoming commodities, with brands going above and beyond to get their mass-produced products into stores, including importing milk from overseas or using contract manufacturers who make similar products that already exist in the market. However, MILK 2.0’s aims, and aspirations are to continue to learn and deliver high-quality products. We value quality over quantity, which means focusing on innovation and generating breakthroughs revolutionary plant-based milks that go beyond conventional ideas,” says Kristina.

MILK 2.0 launched a world-first Chocolate vegan milk combining almonds, cashews, and pumpkin seeds, which is uniquely distributed via a subscription, direct-to-customer delivery model, in Auckland. In January 2021, New Zealand’s first “fresh” OAT milk – made locally using locally grown oats – was introduced and available through innovative refill stations across sites in the Auckland, Bay of Plenty, and Taupo regions.

MILK 2.0 was also the first New Zealand start-up to showcase their beverages at the 2019 Food Trends Lab: Ted Talks in Vancouver and were named a Finalist of the 2020 Sustainable Business Awards and the World Plant-Based Awards 2020.

Natural Abundance started 9 years ago in Auckland and prides itself on embracing locally sourced New Zealand ingredients. Since the acquisition in March 2020, Natural Abundance products have transitioned to becoming fully plant based.

Kristina Ivanova – “We fell in love with the Natural Abundance product range, because it is rich in nutrient-dense, natural (whole)foods, that are unprocessed and nourishing”

The product range includes decadent “Plant Cakes” in three flavours: Extreme Kumara, Extreme Blueberry, and Extreme Raspberry; “Plant Crackers”; and “Plant Bars” coming soon.

Plant Crackers are 95% raw, gluten free, vegan, high in protein and high in fibre.

Natural Abundance has a nationwide coverage across Countdowns, Foodstuffs North Island, Foodstuffs South Island, and independent food retail chains.

Kristina Ivanova, “MILK 2.0 has grown from humble beginnings from making milk from my home kitchen and now to our small factory. I am super proud of our achievements so far, including our strategic acquisition of Natural Abundance.

