Mayor Goff Calls For Aucklanders To Get Vaccinated This Weekend

Press Release – Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Phil Goff encourages Aucklanders to get vaccinated at one of the community #GotYaDot events being held at Eden Park and across the region this weekend (6 – 7 November).

Attendees at the Eden Park event will be able to get vaccinated on the grounds, run through the players’ tunnel, visit the changing rooms, and have their name put up on the big screen.

“Aucklanders have done an incredible job of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and we’re getting closer every day to 90 per cent first doses for over 12-year-olds across the region,” Mayor Goff says.

“In Counties Manukau, more than 431,000 people have had their first dose and we need fewer than 3000 more to step up this week to get to 90 per cent.

“We are so close to achieving this goal so if you know anyone who is not yet vaccinated, please encourage them to get it done as soon as possible.

“This Saturday is three weeks since the Super Saturday event, so if you got your first dose on that day you’ll be eligible for your second this weekend.

“So get along to Eden Park for a first or second dose this weekend. You’ll be able to ‘get your dot’ on the turf then head through the players’ tunnel—and you may even see your name up on the big screen.

“Every single dose counts and every single person who gets vaccinated brings us a step closer to getting out of lockdown and being able to enjoy a fantastic summer of festivals, concerts, sports events and time with friends and family.

“So come along to one of the events, bring your friends and family and get vaccinated so we can all go back to enjoying the things we love. “

Manukau Councillor Alf Filipaina says, “Thank you to each and every person in Tāmaki Makaurau who has stepped up to protect their community by getting vaccinated.

“Our 90 per cent first-dose milestone is in sight, so bring your whānau and friends to one of the community events this weekend and let’s get over the line so we can look forward to a fantastic summer.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url