Lend A Hand, Give A Can, And Help Feed A Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE Returns To Help New Zealanders In Need

Lend a hand, give a can, and help feed a Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE returns to help New Zealanders in need

After more than 40,000 cans of food were donated to local foodbanks to help Kiwis in need earlier this year, PAK’nSAVE stores are running their PAK’canSAVE initiative again, to be #HereforNZ, supporting local communities. With more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, the PAK’canSAVE initiative, which is on now, has never been more important.

Steve Anderson, Managing Director at Foodstuffs New Zealand says “with the challenges of Delta making it harder than ever before for New Zealanders, we decided to run another PAK’canSAVE this year to help top up our partner foodbanks. We have a commitment to be Here for NZ and PAK’canSAVE is one way we can bring to life our promises of ensuring New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities”.

PAK’canSAVE is running for two weeks from 1st until the 14thNovember, with each PAK’nSAVE store across the country partnering with their local City Mission, foodbank, or food rescue organisation. PAK’nSAVE is hoping to increase the number of donations for this 2nd PAK’canSAVE, with a target of ten trollies per store filled with donated cans and goods. Customers can drop donations of tinned goods to their local store which will be given directly to the foodbanks andon top ofthat, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 tothese organisations.

One of the organisations receiving customer donations is Hawke’s Bay based Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub, set up to support families struggling in the Hawkes Bay community. For the first PAK’canSAVE campaign, PAK’nSAVE Napier owner, Sonya Hassleman, chose the Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub to receive their donations.

“Covid-19 and the additional pressures lockdown has had on our community has meant there’s more demand for our food parcels. When Sonya and the team at PAK’nSAVE Napier asked if we could be a part of this campaign back in July we were delighted. It’s awesome to be part of this wonderful initiative once again,” says Tania Eden, CEO of the Ahuriri (Napier) Taiwhenua.

With Christmas less than two months away, the donations will help replenish food banks nationwide and provide food for those in need during what can be a difficult time for many financially. “It’s so important we help our whānau, there are so many vulnerable people in our community and we need to support them as best we can,” says Eden.

Check out which organisation/charity your local PAK’nSAVE is supporting belowor pop into your local store to learn more.

Let’s give a can New Zealand.

Region  Store  Foodbank or Food Rescue Organisation 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Kaitaia  Far North Community Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park  Auckland City Mission 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Pukekohe  Franklin Family Support Services 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Petone  Lower Hutt Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Tamatea  Napier Community Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Westgate  Westgate Salvation Army 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road  Good Neighbour 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Whangarei  Soul Food 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Papakura  Salvation Army 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Upper Hutt  Upper Hutt Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Kapiti  Kapiti Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Botany  Southsea Healthcare Trust 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Silverdale  Love Soup 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Napier City  Te Taiwhenua O Te Whanganui-a-Orotu (Ahuriri Covid Hub) 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Gisborne  SuperGrans Tairawhiti 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Tauriko  Good Neighbour – Tauranga 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Albany  The Village Community Services Trust 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Hawera  The Kai Kitchen Trust 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Masterton  Masterton Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu  Te Awamutu Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt  Lower Hutt Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Palmerston North  Palmerston North Methodist Social Services Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Lincoln Road  Salvation Army 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Taupo Awhina – Taupo Women’s Refuge and Community Foodbank. Mangakino Foodbank
NI  PAK’nSAVE Mangere  Mangere Budgeting Services 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Whanganui  City Mission Wanganui 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Mt Albert For Auckland Vinnies / Society of St Vincent de Paul, East Auckland Council
NI  PAK’nSAVE Glen Innes  Kai Collective Project 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Rotorua  Rotorua Whakaora 
NI  PAK’nSAVE (Mini) Levin  Hope Kete 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Kilbirnie  Wellington City Mission 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Ormiston  Breakfast Club 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Tamatea  Neighbour Community Foodbank Trust 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Hastings  Hastings Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Royal Oak  Auckland City Mission 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Manukau  Buttabean Motivation 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Invercargill  Southland Foodbank 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Blenheim Blenhiem and Picton Food Bank 80% to Blenhiem
SI  PAK’nSAVE Dunedin  Salvation Army Foodbank 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Hornby  Foodbank Canterbury 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Rangiora  Hope Community Trust 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Wainoni  City Harvest Food Rescue 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Riccarton  Food Bank Canterbury 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Timaru  Salvation Army & Family Works South Canterbury 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Northlands  St Vincent De Paul 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Queenstown  Kiwi Harvest 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse  Christchurch City Mission 
SI  PAK’nSAVE Richmond  St Vincent De Paul 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road  Good neighbour 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Clarence St  The Waikato Family Centre 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Mill St  Salvation Army 
NI  PAK’nSAVE New Plymouth  New Plymouth Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Papamoa  Tauranga Food Bank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Thames  Thames Foodbank 
NI  PAK’nSAVE Whakatane  Womans Refuge & Salvation Army Kopeopeo

