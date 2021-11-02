Lend A Hand, Give A Can, And Help Feed A Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE Returns To Help New Zealanders In Need
Press Release – Foodstuffs Limited
Link to images: https://we.tl/t-TLjJGREh38
After more than 40,000 cans of food were donated to local foodbanks to help Kiwis in need earlier this year, PAK’nSAVE stores are running their PAK’canSAVE initiative again, to be #HereforNZ, supporting local communities. With more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, the PAK’canSAVE initiative, which is on now, has never been more important.
Steve Anderson, Managing Director at Foodstuffs New Zealand says “with the challenges of Delta making it harder than ever before for New Zealanders, we decided to run another PAK’canSAVE this year to help top up our partner foodbanks. We have a commitment to be Here for NZ and PAK’canSAVE is one way we can bring to life our promises of ensuring New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities”.
PAK’canSAVE is running for two weeks from 1st until the 14thNovember, with each PAK’nSAVE store across the country partnering with their local City Mission, foodbank, or food rescue organisation. PAK’nSAVE is hoping to increase the number of donations for this 2nd PAK’canSAVE, with a target of ten trollies per store filled with donated cans and goods. Customers can drop donations of tinned goods to their local store which will be given directly to the foodbanks andon top ofthat, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 tothese organisations.
One of the organisations receiving customer donations is Hawke’s Bay based Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub, set up to support families struggling in the Hawkes Bay community. For the first PAK’canSAVE campaign, PAK’nSAVE Napier owner, Sonya Hassleman, chose the Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub to receive their donations.
“Covid-19 and the additional pressures lockdown has had on our community has meant there’s more demand for our food parcels. When Sonya and the team at PAK’nSAVE Napier asked if we could be a part of this campaign back in July we were delighted. It’s awesome to be part of this wonderful initiative once again,” says Tania Eden, CEO of the Ahuriri (Napier) Taiwhenua.
With Christmas less than two months away, the donations will help replenish food banks nationwide and provide food for those in need during what can be a difficult time for many financially. “It’s so important we help our whānau, there are so many vulnerable people in our community and we need to support them as best we can,” says Eden.
Check out which organisation/charity your local PAK’nSAVE is supporting belowor pop into your local store to learn more.
Let’s give a can New Zealand.
|Region
|Store
|Foodbank or Food Rescue Organisation
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Kaitaia
|Far North Community Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Pukekohe
|Franklin Family Support Services
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Petone
|Lower Hutt Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Tamatea
|Napier Community Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Westgate
|Westgate Salvation Army
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road
|Good Neighbour
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Whangarei
|Soul Food
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Papakura
|Salvation Army
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Upper Hutt
|Upper Hutt Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Kapiti
|Kapiti Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Botany
|Southsea Healthcare Trust
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Silverdale
|Love Soup
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Napier City
|Te Taiwhenua O Te Whanganui-a-Orotu (Ahuriri Covid Hub)
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Gisborne
|SuperGrans Tairawhiti
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Tauriko
|Good Neighbour – Tauranga
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Albany
|The Village Community Services Trust
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Hawera
|The Kai Kitchen Trust
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Masterton
|Masterton Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu
|Te Awamutu Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt
|Lower Hutt Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Palmerston North
|Palmerston North Methodist Social Services Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Lincoln Road
|Salvation Army
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Taupo
|Awhina – Taupo Women’s Refuge and Community Foodbank. Mangakino Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Mangere
|Mangere Budgeting Services
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Whanganui
|City Mission Wanganui
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Mt Albert
|For Auckland Vinnies / Society of St Vincent de Paul, East Auckland Council
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Glen Innes
|Kai Collective Project
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Rotorua
|Rotorua Whakaora
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE (Mini) Levin
|Hope Kete
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Kilbirnie
|Wellington City Mission
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Ormiston
|Breakfast Club
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Tamatea
|Neighbour Community Foodbank Trust
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Hastings
|Hastings Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Royal Oak
|Auckland City Mission
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Manukau
|Buttabean Motivation
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Invercargill
|Southland Foodbank
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Blenheim
|Blenhiem and Picton Food Bank 80% to Blenhiem
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Dunedin
|Salvation Army Foodbank
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Hornby
|Foodbank Canterbury
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Rangiora
|Hope Community Trust
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Wainoni
|City Harvest Food Rescue
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Riccarton
|Food Bank Canterbury
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Timaru
|Salvation Army & Family Works South Canterbury
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Northlands
|St Vincent De Paul
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Queenstown
|Kiwi Harvest
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse
|Christchurch City Mission
|SI
|PAK’nSAVE Richmond
|St Vincent De Paul
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road
|Good neighbour
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Clarence St
|The Waikato Family Centre
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Mill St
|Salvation Army
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE New Plymouth
|New Plymouth Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Papamoa
|Tauranga Food Bank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Thames
|Thames Foodbank
|NI
|PAK’nSAVE Whakatane
|Womans Refuge & Salvation Army Kopeopeo
