Press Release – Foodstuffs Limited

Lend a hand, give a can, and help feed a Kiwi Fam – PAK’canSAVE returns to help New Zealanders in need

Link to images: https://we.tl/t-TLjJGREh38

After more than 40,000 cans of food were donated to local foodbanks to help Kiwis in need earlier this year, PAK’nSAVE stores are running their PAK’canSAVE initiative again, to be #HereforNZ, supporting local communities. With more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, the PAK’canSAVE initiative, which is on now, has never been more important.

Steve Anderson, Managing Director at Foodstuffs New Zealand says “with the challenges of Delta making it harder than ever before for New Zealanders, we decided to run another PAK’canSAVE this year to help top up our partner foodbanks. We have a commitment to be Here for NZ and PAK’canSAVE is one way we can bring to life our promises of ensuring New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and supporting local communities”.

PAK’canSAVE is running for two weeks from 1st until the 14thNovember, with each PAK’nSAVE store across the country partnering with their local City Mission, foodbank, or food rescue organisation. PAK’nSAVE is hoping to increase the number of donations for this 2nd PAK’canSAVE, with a target of ten trollies per store filled with donated cans and goods. Customers can drop donations of tinned goods to their local store which will be given directly to the foodbanks andon top ofthat, PAK’nSAVE will collectively donate $100,000 tothese organisations.

One of the organisations receiving customer donations is Hawke’s Bay based Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub, set up to support families struggling in the Hawkes Bay community. For the first PAK’canSAVE campaign, PAK’nSAVE Napier owner, Sonya Hassleman, chose the Ahuriri Covid 19 Response hub to receive their donations.

“Covid-19 and the additional pressures lockdown has had on our community has meant there’s more demand for our food parcels. When Sonya and the team at PAK’nSAVE Napier asked if we could be a part of this campaign back in July we were delighted. It’s awesome to be part of this wonderful initiative once again,” says Tania Eden, CEO of the Ahuriri (Napier) Taiwhenua.

With Christmas less than two months away, the donations will help replenish food banks nationwide and provide food for those in need during what can be a difficult time for many financially. “It’s so important we help our whānau, there are so many vulnerable people in our community and we need to support them as best we can,” says Eden.

Check out which organisation/charity your local PAK’nSAVE is supporting belowor pop into your local store to learn more.

Let’s give a can New Zealand.

Region Store Foodbank or Food Rescue Organisation NI PAK’nSAVE Kaitaia Far North Community Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park Auckland City Mission NI PAK’nSAVE Pukekohe Franklin Family Support Services NI PAK’nSAVE Petone Lower Hutt Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Tamatea Napier Community Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Westgate Westgate Salvation Army NI PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road Good Neighbour NI PAK’nSAVE Whangarei Soul Food NI PAK’nSAVE Papakura Salvation Army NI PAK’nSAVE Upper Hutt Upper Hutt Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Kapiti Kapiti Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Botany Southsea Healthcare Trust NI PAK’nSAVE Silverdale Love Soup NI PAK’nSAVE Napier City Te Taiwhenua O Te Whanganui-a-Orotu (Ahuriri Covid Hub) NI PAK’nSAVE Gisborne SuperGrans Tairawhiti NI PAK’nSAVE Tauriko Good Neighbour – Tauranga NI PAK’nSAVE Albany The Village Community Services Trust NI PAK’nSAVE Hawera The Kai Kitchen Trust NI PAK’nSAVE Masterton Masterton Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu Te Awamutu Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt Lower Hutt Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Palmerston North Palmerston North Methodist Social Services Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Lincoln Road Salvation Army NI PAK’nSAVE Taupo Awhina – Taupo Women’s Refuge and Community Foodbank. Mangakino Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Mangere Mangere Budgeting Services NI PAK’nSAVE Whanganui City Mission Wanganui NI PAK’nSAVE Mt Albert For Auckland Vinnies / Society of St Vincent de Paul, East Auckland Council NI PAK’nSAVE Glen Innes Kai Collective Project NI PAK’nSAVE Rotorua Rotorua Whakaora NI PAK’nSAVE (Mini) Levin Hope Kete NI PAK’nSAVE Kilbirnie Wellington City Mission NI PAK’nSAVE Ormiston Breakfast Club NI PAK’nSAVE Tamatea Neighbour Community Foodbank Trust NI PAK’nSAVE Hastings Hastings Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Royal Oak Auckland City Mission NI PAK’nSAVE Manukau Buttabean Motivation SI PAK’nSAVE Invercargill Southland Foodbank SI PAK’nSAVE Blenheim Blenhiem and Picton Food Bank 80% to Blenhiem SI PAK’nSAVE Dunedin Salvation Army Foodbank SI PAK’nSAVE Hornby Foodbank Canterbury SI PAK’nSAVE Rangiora Hope Community Trust SI PAK’nSAVE Wainoni City Harvest Food Rescue SI PAK’nSAVE Riccarton Food Bank Canterbury SI PAK’nSAVE Timaru Salvation Army & Family Works South Canterbury SI PAK’nSAVE Northlands St Vincent De Paul SI PAK’nSAVE Queenstown Kiwi Harvest SI PAK’nSAVE Moorhouse Christchurch City Mission SI PAK’nSAVE Richmond St Vincent De Paul NI PAK’nSAVE Cameron Road Good neighbour NI PAK’nSAVE Clarence St The Waikato Family Centre NI PAK’nSAVE Mill St Salvation Army NI PAK’nSAVE New Plymouth New Plymouth Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Papamoa Tauranga Food Bank NI PAK’nSAVE Thames Thames Foodbank NI PAK’nSAVE Whakatane Womans Refuge & Salvation Army Kopeopeo

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url