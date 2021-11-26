Last Weekend To Get Fully Vaccinated In Time For Christmas

Press Release – Northern Region Health Coordination Centre

Pop along to more than 20 festive events happening across the city

With just 29 days to go, this is the last weekend for people to ensure they can be fully vaccinated for Christmas, so Tāmaki Makaurau is once again turning it on with vaccination events right across the city.

All community vaccination centres are open for walk-ins for first and second doses, and there are a large number of festive pop-up events happening in neighbourhoods near you.

At the ‘All I want for Christmas is my 2 vaccines’ event in Manurewa, the first 200 cars that turn up tomorrow and on Sunday will receive a free Christmas hamper.

There will be live entertainment, free hotdogs and sports gear giveaways over in Ōtara at the Cook Island Sports Collective event tomorrow.

Twenty-five Catholic churches are also coming together for a big pop-up event in Māngere, involving youth groups and 120 volunteers at the Maeola Community Centre.

And Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will be at a Waka Ama event in Mt Wellington.

NRHCC vaccination programme director Matt Hannant says with the Auckland border opening up, people will be counting down the days until they can be reunited with whānau outside of the city for Christmas.

“Let’s make this Christmas as safe as possible for our loved ones by getting both doses in time for the festivities. This is the last weekend to ensure that you’ll be fully vaccinated before the holiday season.

“If it’s been more than three weeks since your first dose, now is the time to get your second, so you can make the most of getting out and about with a vaccine pass from next Friday.”

Mr Hannant says there are plenty of opportunities for people to go out and get vaccinated this weekend, with a large number of pop-up events happening all over the city. They include:

St Mary’s Church Campervan and Drive-through – Sun 28 Nov, 8am – 11:30am, 2134 Gt North Road, Avondale

Avondale Community Fale – Sun 28 Nov, 12:30pm – 4pm, 59 Rosebank Road, Avondale

Glenvon Community Hub – Sat 27th, 12:30pm – 4pm, 340 Blockhouse Bay Road, Avondale

Niuean 3rd Event – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 5pm, LDS Church, 15 Robertson Road Chapel, Māngere

Cook Island Sport Collective – Drive-through – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 5pm, 244 East Tamaki Road, Ōtara

Ian Shaw Park – Waka Ama – Sat 27 Nov 9 am – 4pm, Ian Shaw Park, Panama Road, Mt Wellington

LDS Chapel – Lunn Ave – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 1pm, LDS Lunn Ave Chapel, Mt Wellington

Massey Ave Car Park – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 2pm

The vaccination buses and campervans will be parked up at the following locations:

Papatoetoe New World Campervan – Sat 27 Nov, 11am – 1pm, 65 Saint George Street, Papatoetoe

All I want for Christmas is my 2 Vaccines (Bus) – Drive-through – Sat 27: 9am – 6pm, Sun 28: 12pm – 8pm, Northcrest Carpark, Manurewa Town Centre

Round 2 – Free Church of Tonga (Bus) – Sat 27 Nov, 8:30-5pm, 47 Favona Rd, Māngere

Rosebank Campervan and Drive-through – Sat 27 Nov, 8am-11:30am, 93-123 Riverdale Road, Avondale

Avondale Community Gardeners Pop-up (Campervan) – Sat 27 – Sun 28 Nov, 8 am – 4pm

Tokaikolo Church – Pop Up – (Campervan) – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 3pm, 148 Coronation Road, Mangere Bridge

Catholic Church Event (Campervan x2) – Sat 27 Nov, 9am – 4:30pm, 16 Waokauri Place, Māngere

Al Madinah School and Zayad College Campervan – Sat 27 Nov, 10am-4pm, 8 Westney Road

Volante Reserve Campervan – Sat 27 Nov, 1 pm – 3pm, Valante Avenue, Manurewa

Oruawharo Marae (Campervan) – Sat 27 – Sun 28 Nov, 9am – 3pm, 2 Oruawharo School Road, Oruawharo

Volta Park Bus – Sun 28 Nov, 10am – 2:30pm, Volta Park – Templeton Road, Clendon

People can also walk in at any of our community vaccination centres this weekend, or head along to one of the 200+ GP clinics and 130+ pharmacies delivering vaccinations across Auckland. Full details of opening hours and sites can be found at vaccinateforauckland.nz

From today, people aged 18 and over who had their second dose at least six months ago, can get their booster dose. They can book their appointment online using the Book My Vaccine website or by calling 0800 28 29 26. Boosters will be available at all community vaccination centres, and vaccinating GPs and pharmacies.

Also, people can now pre-book to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is available from Monday 29 November. Here’s a link to an interactive map showing the list of vaccination sites across Tāmaki Makaurau that are offering the AstraZeneca vaccine: vaccinateforauckland.nz

