Keeping Everyone Safe At Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum has today confirmed that it will require all staff, volunteers and visitors to be fully vaccinated as a condition of being able to attend the Museum’s destination building on the Auckland Domain. The vaccination certificate requirement will become effective as soon as practicable when Auckland moves into the new Covid Protection Framework (“traffic light system”).

“Everyone aged 12 and older visiting Auckland Museum will be asked to show proof of their vaccination status before they enter the Museum,” says Museum Chief Executive Dr David Gaimster. “This decision is firmly based on the health and safety of our people and our visiting public and is in line with decisions the Government has announced for other industry sectors.”

Auckland War Memorial Museum operates in the education, retail and hospitality domains, which all have mandated requirements for vaccine certificates. Dr Gaimster said that consultation with staff and volunteers and the development of a risk assessment framework had informed the decision.

With a unique physical environment and highly interactive experience, the Museum hosts large numbers of both school groups and families with children as core audiences. Children under the age of 12 are currently unable to be vaccinated.

“Auckland families with children under the age of 12 make up roughly half of our visiting public,” says Gaimster. “It was important for us to consider all reasonable measures we can put in place to best mitigate any potential health and safety risks. This requirement provides an added layer of safety and protection for Museum visitors who are unable to be vaccinated.”

On 22 October 2021, the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated businesses who want to stay open no matter what [COVID] setting will require vaccination certificates. The Government has been clear that vaccine passports as part of the newly introduced COVID-19 traffic light system will be a core requirement for a wide range of activities and freedoms, while offering the framework organisations need to operate and plan for the future.

“It is important therefore that the Museum has a policy that enables people to make informed decisions with clarity,” says Gaimster.

“We want to give our visitors confidence that when they return to the Museum it is as safe as possible,” continues Dr Gaimster. “We anticipate this will provide welcome reassurance to our visitors and we look forward to welcoming them back to their Museum.”

The Museum will continue to follow all government advice and regulations as information becomes available. Some of the practical details about how the policy will be implemented will be determined over the following weeks in advance of the policy taking effect.

“We do understand that while some people may feel that this decision impinges on their freedom of choice, it is important to note that the policy does not force anyone to get vaccinated,” says Gaimster. “That decision remains entirely a matter of personal choice, and the Museum respects the individual’s right to choose. However, with 90% vaccination rates across Auckland, we are confident this decision will best serve the majority.”

“Our priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been to help protect the health, safety and well-being of our public. While this policy may limit some rights, it reaffirms what we consider to be the Museum’s responsibility to the communities we serve,” says Gaimster.

This decision will be reviewed regularly, noting the rapidly changing environment and advances in the management of the pandemic globally.

