JUSTIN BIEBER || Justice World Tour

WORLDWIDE TREK EXPANDS TO FIVE CONTINENTS RUNNING THROUGH MARCH 2023 INCLUDING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND

TUE 22 NOV 2022 – PERTH – HBF PARK

SAT 26 NOV 2022 – MELBOURNE – MARVEL STADIUM

WED 30 NOV 2022 – SYDNEY – FOOTBALL STADIUM

SAT 3 DEC 2022 – BRISBANE – SUNCORP STADIUM

WED 7 DEC 2022 – AUCKLAND – MT SMART STADIUM

MORE DATES IN ASIA & THE MIDDLE EAST TO BE ANNOUNCED VERY SOON

EXTRA DATES KICKING OFF MAY 22, 2022 IN MONTERREY, MEXICO

Justin Bieber today announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour, including Australia and New Zealand kicking off in Perth at HBF Park on Tuesday 22 November, Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Saturday 26 November, Sydney Football Stadium on Wednesday 30 November, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday 3 December before heading to Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Wednesday 7 December. Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East very soon.

The new dates come on the heels of his recently announced 52-date 2022 North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on February 18. Each evening promises to be a celebration for both Justin and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates. The international shows start in May 2022 in Mexico and will then continue on to Scandinavia for festival shows in August; South America, South Africa and the Middle East in September & October, and then over to Australia and New Zealand in November & December before moving to the UK and Europe in early 2023.

The ‘Justice World Tour’, promoted in Australia and New Zealand by Frontier Touring and AEG Presents, is Justin’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s ‘Purpose World Tour’. Described by The Times of London as “mesmerising”, Bieber played to 2.7 million fans over the course of his 2016-2017 run, with the finale seen by 65,000 fans at London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

On New Year’s Eve 2020, Justin livestreamed his first full performance in 3 years from Los Angeles, electrifying and reconnecting with fans around the world.

“We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber.

The American Express Presale begins Friday 19 November (staggered times). Tickets go on general sale Wednesday 24 November (staggered times).

The ‘Justice World Tour’ is named after Justin’s latest smash hit album ‘Justice’. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.

‘Justice’ has amassed nearly 9 billion streams worldwide, arriving on the back of huge international hits ‘Anyone’, ‘Lonely’ and ‘Holy’, which had already gathered 2 billion streams prior to the album’s release. Another breakout smash hit from the album immediately followed, with ‘Peaches’ racking up over 2.5 billion streams so far. The Kid LAROI duet ‘Stay’, was released in July this year and became the fastest song ever to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In an unprecedented career that started when he was 13 years old, Bieber has released 6 studio albums and holds 32 Guinness World Records, 21 Billboard Music Awards, 2 BRIT Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards. He has sold over 80 million albums and last year broke Elvis Presley’s record as the youngest solo artist to have 8 albums reach Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. In August, he broke the all-time record for monthly listeners on Spotify with over 83 million.

Recently named Artist Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and nominated for a field-leading 8 MTV EMA Awards, Bieber remains the Number 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide, cementing his place as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

