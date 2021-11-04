It’s Time To Eat – Impossible Beef Lands In Aotearoa New Zealand Today!

Press Release – Impossible Foods

California-based Impossible Foods has arrived in Aotearoa New Zealand with its flagship product, Impossible™ Beef Made From Plants (known as Impossible™ Burger in other markets).

The award-winning plant-based meat is now available on the menus of renowned eateries in Auckland, Mount Maunganui and Christchurch, including all six locations of home-grown burger restaurant Burger Burger, operated by hospitality entrepreneur Mimi Gilmour, and all three locations of middle-eastern takeaway hotspot Fatima’s, co-owned by fellow local entrepreneurs Kirsty Senior and Mimi’s sister Sophie Gilmour.

The expansion into the New Zealand market marks Impossible Foods’ third international market launch in the past 14 months and reflects the core of Impossible Foods’ mission — to create a truly sustainable global food system that satisfies every culture and cuisine.

Named the top plant-based burger by the New York Times, Impossible Beef rivals ground beef from cows for taste, is made from quality plant-based ingredients and is packed with 18.8 grams of protein per serving; it’s also a good source of iron and fibre, with no animal hormones or antibiotics.

Australia and New Zealand are two of the highest meat-consuming countries in the world, alongside the U.S. and Argentina, by per capita meat consumption. Both countries host world-renowned food scenes, and Impossible Beef is uniquely positioned to earn the endorsement of the country’s top meat-centric chefs.

Impossible Beef is also landing today in Australia at all locations of the national burger brand, Grill’d.

“Our launches in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand are another huge step towards bringing delicious, sustainable options to every market in the world,” said Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods. “Both countries are home to some of the most devoted meat-eaters on earth, and we know they’re going to love Impossible Beef.”

Availability

Kiwis can now try Impossible Beef at a number of homegrown restaurants, including Burger Burger, a six-location burger group known for simple, honest burgers, old-fashioned shakes and really cold beers. Co-owner Mimi Gilmour is now serving the new Impossible™ Beef & Cheese Burger and offering customers the opportunity to sub an Impossible™ Beef pattie on any beef burger for just two New Zealand dollars.

The other half of the powerhouse hospitality sister duo, Sophie Gilmour, is launching Impossible Beef at the popular Fatima’s in Auckland. The restaurant has been quietly dominating Urban Middle Eastern Takeout since 1995. Offering one-of-a-kind twists on authentic Middle Eastern recipes, Fatima’s versatile menu is all in the taste, and now features Impossible™ Beef Chawarma and Impossible™ Beef Kofte Mezze, with the option to add Impossible™ Beef Kofte to the Fatima’s Favourite or Mediterranean pitas, and the Persian or Fattoush salads from the Fatima’s menu.

Additional restaurants to debut Impossible Beef include Ashby, a modern bakery owned by Darren Jarrett specialising in cabinet treats with a no frills “yum first” mentality and Cantine, the ‘K Road’ burger pop-up operated out of Bar Celeste, a no compromise comfort food restaurant helmed by Nick Landsman and Emma Ogilvie. Ashby has created the Impossible™ Mince & Cheese Pie and Cantine is now offering an Impossible™ Smashburger. Lastly, Waiheke Island’s iconic restaurant Vino Vino is now serving an ImpossibleTM Beef Burger, ImpossibleTM Pita Pocket and ImpossibleTM Lasagna. Located in Oneroa overlooking the beach, Vino Vino was recently refreshed and relaunched by a new owner, award-winning Argentine/New Zealand Chef Connie Aldao.

To learn more about Impossible Foods’ launch and to find participating restaurants, please visit https://impossiblefoods.nz.

About Impossible Foods:

California-based Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held food tech startup was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., professor emeritus of biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Mirae Asset Global Investments, Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

Impossible Foods was Inc. Magazine’s company of the year and one of Time Magazine’s 50 Genius companies. The flagship product, Impossible Burger, was named top plant-based burger by the New York Times and received the Food and Beverage (FABI) Award from the National Restaurant Association.

Our Mission

Impossible Foods is on a mission to transform the global food system in order to feed the world sustainably. By creating delicious, nutritious, affordable and craveable meat from plants, they enable people everywhere to make food choices that are tasty and better for the planet.

Impossible Beef has a far lower environmental footprint than conventional meat: 96% less land, 87% less water and 89% fewer greenhouse gas emissions compared to beef from cows produced in the U.S. An ISO conforming comparative Life Cycle Assessment commissioned by Impossible Foods to compare Impossible Beef to cows produced in the Australia-NZ region is expected to demonstrate similar environmental benefits. Impossible Beef contains no animal hormones or antibiotics, and it packs the same amount of protein per serving as meat from cows. Each 113-gram serving of Impossible Beef delivers 18.8 grams of protein and is a good source of iron, fibre and B vitamins (Niacin, B6 and B12).

