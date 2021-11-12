Auckland Scoop
Network

Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Death Of Child

November 12, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

An investigation is underway after a five-year-old boy died in Starship Children’s Hospital this morning.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a post mortem is due to be carried out today.

Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday 1 November after the young boy was found with injuries.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post mortem has been completed.

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more