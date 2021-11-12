Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Death Of Child
An investigation is underway after a five-year-old boy died in Starship Children’s Hospital this morning.
The death is being treated as suspicious and a post mortem is due to be carried out today.
Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday 1 November after the young boy was found with injuries.
He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.
Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post mortem has been completed.
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson
