Investigation Underway Following Suspicious Death Of Child

An investigation is underway after a five-year-old boy died in Starship Children’s Hospital this morning.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a post mortem is due to be carried out today.

Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday 1 November after the young boy was found with injuries.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

Police expect to be in a position to provide a further update once the post mortem has been completed.

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson

