Homicide Investigation Launched – Te Puna

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson.

Tauranga Police have now launched a homicide investigation after a young boy died in Starship Children’s Hospital yesterday morning.

Police can confirm he was five-year-old Malachi Subecz of Te Puna.

Emergency services were initially called to a Te Puna residential property on Monday 1 November after Malachi was found with injuries.

He was treated in Tauranga Hospital before being airlifted to Auckland.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have seen Malachi in the last couple of months.

We are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who is yet to speak with Police.

Anyone with any information that will assist our investigation is asked to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 211101/6453.

Alternatively you can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

