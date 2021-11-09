Government Steps In To Fund Infrastructure For Auckland Housing

Press Release – New Zealand Government

Up to 1,260 additional homes enabled across five Auckland suburbs

· Mount Roskill, Māngere and Northcote get significant increase in wastewater, stormwater and clean water capacity

· Improved water discharge to Tāmaki Estuary, reducing flooding risk

· Improved road safety and walking and cycling safety across Tāmaki and Oranga

Five Auckland suburbs are getting a major Government housing boost from the Housing Acceleration Fund, enabling up to 1,260 additional homes on top of the 2,500 additional homes that have already been supported by Government funding, the Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods announced today.

“$282 million will be spent on Large Scale Projects (LSPs) in Mt Roskill, Mangere, Tāmaki, Oranga and Northcote, in Auckland’s first big chunk of Housing Acceleration funding,” says Housing Minister Megan Woods.

“It’s another massive investment in Tāmaki Makaurau which needs more investment in underlying housing infrastructure like pipes and roads. We’re stepping in with funding for these areas to fix decades of under-investment in infrastructure that will have wider benefits for the communities, including improved sewerage, and flood prevention. This is a key part of the Government’s plan to address the housing crisis by increasing supply through our strategically located LSPs in areas where people want to live.

“Auckland has an estimated housing shortage of more than 25,000 homes. Replacing ageing pipes and improving roading is essential to future proof and grow these communities. These LSPs provide quality housing where it is needed most and the investment in infrastructure unlocks the potential for future market-led development.

“Between the government and Auckland Council we have identified that these are the places where we want more growth. While the Government is putting in more money in this early step, Auckland Council will contribute more funding later,” Megan Woods said.

The HAF funding will also make a significant contribution to cleaning up the environment across many neighborhoods, with the removal of contaminants such as asbestos, arsenic and lead as old homes are demolished.

These communities will also benefit from improved traffic safety and an increase in public transport accessibility through transport infrastructure investment, along with new cycleways and safer access for pedestrians.

As part of the Auckland Partnership, the government and Auckland Council have agreed these areas as joint spatial priorities for growth. While Auckland Council has allocated some funding towards the LSPs, additional government funding is needed for the projects to continue at pace.

