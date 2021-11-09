Auckland Scoop
Government Announces Smaller Version Of ACT’s Major Events Fund

November 9, 2021Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Two and a half months after ACT first proposed a Major Events Insurance Fund, the Government has finally come on board with a similar, but much smaller scheme,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“This is another win for ACT, after Jacinda agreed to visit Auckland and announced our Freedom Day.

“The events industry is in turmoil, that’s why in August ACT proposed a $50 million fund that would cover events with 500 people of more.

“Today the Government has announced a fund that covers events with 5000 people – leaving aside many smaller events.

“The Government has left this industry full of uncertainty for months and taken far too long to come up with a scheme.

“Like most of the Government’s response to COVID-19, ACT has been serval steps ahead of the Government.

“While we welcome the Government finally doing something for the sector, it’s stingy and comes months too late.”

