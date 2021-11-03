‘gotyadot’ Mass Vaccination Campaign For Māori Rangatahi

Press Release – gotyadot

Rangatahi Māori are taking to Tik Tok, Instagram and other channels to encourage each other to ‘get dotted’ from 6-7 November, in a city wide campaign, aimed at youth over the age of 12.

The mass ‘gotyadot’ events will be held at Eden Park and four Kura Tuarua across Tāmaki Makaurau.

‘gotyadot’ spokesperson, Pere Wihongi says

“It’s how we all communicate, especially during lockdown, we’re always on our phones. We know there are vaccine-hesitant rangatahi and we also know that the strongest influencers in this age group are our peers.”

“We’ve got kapa haka, sports and social influencers sharing their thoughts and experiences. But really pushing our message – ‘gotyadot’, ‘dot ya lot’, ‘connect ya dots’ because we all miss being connected.”

The initiative is backed by the Tāmaki, Tū Kotahi (Auckland, united we stand) collective of Tāmaki Iwi, Kapa Haka, Hauora Māori providers, Corporate Partners, Kura Tuarua and Whare Wānanga who want to get Tāmaki Makaurau dotted as quickly as possible.

Ngāti Whātua Orākei Whai Maia’s Chief Executive Rangimarie Hunia is also supporting Tāmaki Tū Kotahi and says the meaning of ‘ira dot’ goes far beyond the physical.

“This kaupapa is a tangible way to demonstrate ‘mahi tahi’ by working together in our united approach, goes straight to the heart of what matters most, being able to connect with one another again. I know this event will help get us there faster.”

Eden Park (Ngā Ana Wai) Chief Executive Nick Sautner is delighted the main ‘gotyadot’ event will be held at the stadium.

“This is where rangatahi come to cheer on their favourite rugby teams, where they will be able to gather for concerts, and where they will be joining their whānau for the biggest event on the Māori calendar in 2023, Te Matatini Festival.

“This campaign calls out to the rangatahi of Tāmaki Makaurau and their whānau, on 6-7 November we welcome them to Eden Park and the supporting Kura Tuarua to get dotted. We are all doing our bit to get Auckland to connect with one another again.”

Where to get your ‘dot’

Eden Park – Sat 6th Nov 12-8pm or Sun 7 Nov 12-5pm

Kia Aroha College, Otara – Sat 6th Nov 12-8pm or Sun 7th Nov 12-5pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, Oratia – Sat 6th Nov 12-8pm or Sun 7th Nov 12-5pm

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā-rohe o Māngere, Sat 6th Nov 12-8pm or Sun 7th Nov 12-5pm

Westlake Boys High School, Forrest Hill , Sat 6th Nov 12-8pm or Sun 7th Nov 12-5pm

More details about the ‘gotyadot’ events across Auckland will be available on @gotyadot.co.nz

About Tāmaki Tū Kotahi

Tāmaki Tū Kotahi is a collective of Iwi, Kapa Haka and Hauora Māori providers including:

· Ngāti Whatua Orakei

· Tāmaki Makaurau Kapa Haka Society

· Taumata Kōrero

· Eden Park

· Blues Rugby

· nib New Zealand

· 2 degrees

· Vector

· Du Val Group

. Ngā Kura Tuarua – Ngā Puna o Waiōrea, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi, Westlake Boys High School & Te Kura Kaupapa Māori ā rohe o Māngere & Kia Aroha College

. Ngā Whare Wānanga – Auckland University of Technology, UNITEC Institute of Technology, The University of Auckland, Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

KETE TAONGA

To acknowledge those who attend and are vaccinated at any of the five hubs across this ‘gotyadot’ mass event, there will be a multitude of koha, taonga, and giveaways up for grabs as well as opportunities to enter competitions (via social media and in person) to go into the draw to win some major prizes. Our kete taonga comprises of but is not limited to mobile phones, ira.dot Merchandise, X-Boxes and Play Stations, EGO Bikes, Panasonic TV screens and other electronic equipment along with various vouchers. Other great taonga will be announced over the following week. Keep updated by following ‘gotyadot’ on Social media or check out the webpage for more information. T&C’s will apply.

ABOUT ‘ira dot’ does not use the terms vax, jab or shot, to remove stigma.

Culturally, ‘ira dot’ ascribes ‘whakapapa’ – the foundation for inherent connectedness and interdependence to all things from our tūpuna down to us. The concept of ira dot aligns with whakapapa – ‘get dotted’, ‘dot your lot’, ‘connect your dots’, this is how we can unite to protect ourselves and help our whānau, hapū, iwi and all our communities in Tāmaki Makaurau against Covid-19.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url