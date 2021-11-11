Gang Of Youths Return To Aotearoa In 2022 For Headline Shows

Press Release – Sputnik

Gang Of Youths announce they’re returning to Aotearoa for their first headline shows in 5 years to launch their long awaited third studio album angel in realtime. set to arrive on February 25th 2022.

“The album is about the life and legacy of Dave’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington.” Gang Of Youths.

Spending time in Auckland last year, Gang of Youths recorded a significant portion of the upcoming album at Neil Finn’s much-loved Roundhead Studios, during which the band discovered an affinity with Aotearoa New Zealand, in particular Auckland, the South Pacific capital of the Pasifika diaspora.

Presented by Handsome Tours the angel in realtime. tour will see the band returning to our shores to perform at Auckland’s iconic Powerstation and Wellington’s Hunter Lounge.

Following their recent singles, ‘the angel of 8th ave.’, telling of falling in love in a new city and making a home in another, and ‘the man himself’ a song created around a sample recording from the island of Mangaia in the Cook Islands about living without the guiding hand of your own father, today they release album track ‘tend the garden’.

Le’aupepe said, “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to Aotearoa to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.”

Although the album is eclectic – influences range from American minimalism and contemporary classical to drawing upon the legacy of Britain’s alternative/indie scenes, from drum n’ bass to the most transcendent moments of Britpop – it’s equally rooted in Le’aupepe’s Samoan heritage, with the majority of tracks featuring samples from David Fanshawe’s recordings of indigenous music from the Polynesian islands and the wider South Pacific. angel in realtime. also features contributions from a cast of talented Pasifika and Māori vocalists and instrumentalists.

Le’aupepe says, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

‘angel in realtime.’ will be released on digital, double vinyl and limited run D2C vinyl and CD and is now available to pre-order here.

Handsome Tours present

GANG OF YOUTHS

angel in realtime. tour

AOTEAROA

Wellington: Tue 16 Aug 2022 @ Hunter Lounge, NZ

Auckland: Wed 17 Aug 2022 @ Powerstation, NZ

Register now at AUDIENCEREPUBLIC for Pre-Sale

commencing Thu 18 Nov at 3pm (local time)

General Public On Sale begins Fri 19 Nov, 9am (local time)

at handsometours.com

‘tend the garden’ is available across all streaming platforms now.

‘angel in realtime.’ will be released on February 25th 2022 via Mosy Recordings / Sony Music.

angel in realtime. tracklist

1. you in everything

2. in the wake of your leave

3. the angel of 8th ave.

4. returner

5. unison

6. tend the garden

7. the kingdom is within you

8. spirit boy

9. brothers

10. forbearance

11. the man himself

12. hand of god

13. goal of the century

Follow Gang Of Youths:

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube | Spotify | Website |Twitter

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url