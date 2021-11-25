Auckland Scoop
Network

Five People Charged Following Glen Eden Assault Incident

November 25, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitemata CIB:

Waitemata Police have charged five people following a serious assault
incident in Glen Eden yesterday.

Five males aged between 18 and 24, who are members of the Comancheros gang,
have been charged with Wounding with intent to cause Grievous Bodily Harm.

All are expected to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.

The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A scene examination will continue today on Virgo Place.

Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident and we are unable to rule of
further charges being laid.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment
further.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more