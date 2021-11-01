Auckland Scoop
Farewell, Dame Catherine Tizard

November 1, 2021Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

I would like to acknowledge both the contribution and passing of Dame Catherine Tizard.

I had the pleasure of meeting Dame Cath many times; often at Civic events, or events supporting the arts, and often in the presence of her daughter, former MP Judith Tizard.

Dame Cath, always a Labour woman, would, nevertheless be pleasant, was interested in political matters, and would occasionally share a remembrance.

Also a Matamata College “old girl”, I think she liked seeing other women achieve.

My sincere condolences, and those of the New Zealand National Party, go to Dame Cath’s family and friends.

She was a trailblazer, both as Mayor of Auckland, and as Governor-General.

May she rest in peace.

