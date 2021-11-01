Farewell, Dame Catherine Tizard
I would like to acknowledge both the contribution and passing of Dame Catherine Tizard.
I had the pleasure of meeting Dame Cath many times; often at Civic events, or events supporting the arts, and often in the presence of her daughter, former MP Judith Tizard.
Dame Cath, always a Labour woman, would, nevertheless be pleasant, was interested in political matters, and would occasionally share a remembrance.
Also a Matamata College “old girl”, I think she liked seeing other women achieve.
My sincere condolences, and those of the New Zealand National Party, go to Dame Cath’s family and friends.
She was a trailblazer, both as Mayor of Auckland, and as Governor-General.
May she rest in peace.
