Exciting New Feature At Rainbow’s End – City Strike Laser Tag

An international pandemic hasn’t slowed the developments at Rainbow’s End, New Zealand’s only theme Park.

Despite the Alert Level restrictions this winter, the team at Rainbow’s End has continued their commitment to bringing joy and excitement to Kiwi families and is excited to announce the opening of City Strike, New Zealand’s first indoor-outdoor laser tag arena.

City Strike is a post-apocalyptic themed laser-tag attraction, which will open to Park guests as soon as Auckland moves to the new COVID traffic light system. The attraction is free for Super-pass holders and each session can host up to 24 guests, who will blast their way through an immersive city under siege, using top-of-the-line laser technology.

“Covid restrictions have pushed Kiwi businesses to be resilient and self-sufficient”, says Karen Crabb, CEO. “As soon as we moved to Level 3 the team were back on site and working on the pipeline of projects that we have planned for the next three years. We just needed to be a bit more creative about how we got the jobs done, safely.”

“While the Park team focused on the installation of City Strike Laser Tag, we also managed to complete the refurbishment of the Log Flume ride, as well as the development of our new Rainbow Factory candy shop, which will open in December.”

In a market of skills shortages, the people at Rainbow’s End provide the much-needed resourcefulness to bring these projects to life. The team includes engineers, theming artists, creative builders and technicians, with a focus on Kiwi ingenuity and a can-do attitude.

Construction Manager, Walter Scott, has been a part of Rainbow’s End for more than 35 years and leads the development of in-park features. Scott is an engineer by trade, who designed and built the classic Gold Rush ride in 1995. But even Scott admits that juggling a laser-tag installation, refurbishment of the much-loved Log Flume ride, and creation of a new candy shop during a pandemic has created some challenges. “We love the Park and the joy it brings our guests,” says Scott, “the team are really excited to have completed three new features, just in time to bring some much-needed fun to Kiwi families this summer.”

Rainbow’s End is planning to launch City Strike Laser Tag to Park guests, as soon as Auckland moves to the new traffic light system.

