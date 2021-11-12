Don McGlashan Releases ‘Go Back In’ + Adds New Show Date

Press Release – The Label

Today, Don McGlashan shares the second single, ‘Go Back In’, from his new album, Bright November Morning, out Friday, 25 February. A new tour kick-off date has been added for February 11th at Sherwood in Tāhuna/Queenstown as well as festival appearances at summer festivals; Nostalgia Fest in Ōtautahi/Christchurch Saturday February 12th and Splore in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland on Saturday February 27th.

The new song, ‘Go Back In’ evokes the gloriously carefree days of summer, all soft-fuzz echoey riffs, dreamy basslines, and a lyric about the simple task of deciding on another swim. It’s the perfect transportation to the sun-kissed weather Aotearoa is longing for.

Don comments, “‘Go Back In’ is about the joy of jumping up for another dance, another round, another helping. Those times when your appetite for life hits you like a sudden gust of wind, and knocks you off-course. I wrote it looking forward to a Summer when we can all sprint along a beach again. Hopefully, that won’t be far away.”

Don McGlashan & The Others

Bright November Morning

2022 Tour Dates:

Fri Feb 11 – Sherwood, Queenstown* new date added

Thur Mar 31 – Hastings, Opera House

Fri Apr 1 – Palmerston North, The Globe Theatre

Sat Apr 2 – Wellington, Opera House

Thur Apr 7 – Nelson, Theatre Royal

Fri Apr 8 – Christchurch, James

Sat Apr 9 – Dunedin, Glenroy Auditorium

Wed Apr 13 – Hamilton, The Meteor Theatre

Thur Apr 14 – Auckland, Powerstation

Sat Apr 16 – Leigh, Sawmill Café

