Doing Flips For Splore’s Performance And Cabaret Announcement

Excitement is building for Splore Festival, with a stellar programme featuring an eclectic selection of Aotearoa’s homegrown artists on Feb 25-27, 2022. Splorers can get ready to dust off their dress-ups for an extravaganza of music legends, immersive performances and thought-provoking interactive visual arts on the shores of Tāpapakanga Regional Park.

The Living Lounge, Splore’s iconic performance stage, will bring its usual cheeky antics across the weekend including ‘The Wide-Awake Club!’ cabaret on Saturday night, an interactive show serving flamboyant self-expression and unmissable tricksters whose talents are destined to awaken your wild side.

Performance Programme Director Emma Vickers says “Inspired by the bouncy, brash, wide-eyed 1980s UK kids tv show, it will be loud, bright and not at all subtle. Whether it’s woke awareness in (and possibly on,) your face, neon dancers, bananas, llamas and pillow fights, or literal naked truths doing backflips into the audience, if you’re weary this’ll wake you up, if you’re wired, this won’t help you sleep!”

With new work from rising boylesque drag-star The Ever Changing Boy, boundary-shattering performance-art from Hannah Tasker-Poland and Korean b-boy legend Ducky Kim, there is an ever-fresh pool of NZ-based talent coming for the first time to Splore, all MC’d by the inimitably outrageous Lizzie Tollemache and Tom Sainsbury.

Invited back are a multitude of star Splore performers like Banana Jolie, BosSHE, Flow Academy and Oblivion Westwood. Also, one-off collaborations, with Dust Palace, returning with a re-worked ‘Haus of YOLO’, this year featuring vogueing from House of Galliano, on Friday night.

Over the entire weekend, from the Piazza to the Skeletons’ Closet, the sea, and nooks and crannies across the site Splore adventurers will discover street shows, interactive dance, circus sideshows, a tiny cinema and more…

Performer line-up; (in no particular order)

Dust Palace- Haus of YOLO

House of Galliano

Hannah Tasker-Poland

Tom Sainsbury

Lizzie Tollemache

Dance Plant Collective

The Ever Changing Boy + Troupe

Banana Jolie

Dust Palace Performers

Oblivion Westwood+ Paul Klaass

Freaktopia

Amber Liberté- The Consensual Sensory Peep Show

Human Agency- Why is a Raven?, Airquarium, Minema, Dream State

Flame Entertainment

Flow Acrobats

Ducky Kim

Rodney Bell + Chloe Loftus

BosShe Dance

Rollicking Entertainment

The Bombay Bombshell

Splore music programme:

TEEKS

Kora

Ladi6

Breaks N’ Brass(feat. Ria Hall/Tali/Rubi Du)

Don McGlashan

The New Loungehead

Rubi du

Rei

Anthonie Tonnon

KITA

Hipstamatics

FilthAKL

Huia

Phodiso

Wellington Sea Shanty Society

Paul Bosauder – Flamenco Project

ThoseWhoLove

Dylan C

Frank Booker

Stefaan van Leuven

Marjorie Sinclair

Clarke Gayford

Dick Johnson

Zuke

Cam Harris

Wattsson

Mac Mylo

Gabriella Gonzalez

DIMPRI

Eastern Bloc

(Halalamama)

Takas

Pork Crackle

Bontempo

Aw B

Lauren Gin

Hudge

Heylady

The Dastardly Bounder

Amandamania

Bobby Brazuka

Forrest Bump

Mr Big Stuff

Ugly Disco

Moondog

Miss B

Pippin

Mia Kober

Sister Rosa

Sigmund

More music to be announced in the coming weeks…

Key Facts

Date: 25-27 Feb 2022

Location: 70km SE of Auckland city at Tāpapakanga Regional Park

Splore 2022 theme: Wakey Wakey! E OHO!

Festival tickets: available from official reseller Tixel from 1 December

About Splore

Splore is a festival of music and arts staged annually at one of the most beautiful festival sites in the world. It is New Zealand-owned and operated and the festival has set a benchmark for sustainability with its carbon-neutral status.

The site, Tapapakanga Regional Park, is only an hour from Auckland, but each year ‘Splorers’ travel from all over the globe to enjoy the culture, the vibe – and the wonderful, safe swimming beach only metres from the festival main stage.

Splore’s multiple stages feature a diverse line-up of compelling musicians, singers and DJs from around the world – but it’s also a place for more than music. For three days, the site buzzes with performing arts, visual and interactive art installations, workshops and forums.

In recent years a wellness zone has sprung up and is a popular zone to check in with oneself during a busy festival. All weekend people can take in a yoga class or visit one of the healers in a private tent to receive a treatment.

To go to Splore is to be part of Splore. Some Splorers work for months on their creative costumes for Saturday night. And everyone who sets foot in the park becomes part of the culture: relaxed, positive, friendly – and up for it.

Children get plenty of attention too, and Splore not only welcomes families but offers a family camping area and a dedicated kids’ zone with a full programme of activities and entertainment.

Sustenance at Splore is affordable, varied and delicious, and largely served by vendors who come every year. Food is served in compostable dishes and drinks come in reusable ‘globelet’ cups. Splore was the first NZ festival to stop selling water in single-use plastic bottles. All rubbish is sorted onsite into recycling and composting, minimising waste and ensuring high diversion rates away from landfill.

Splore has the other end of proceedings covered too, with purpose-built composting toilets in the camping area. To further reduce the environmental footprint, revellers are incentivised to carpool and public transport is subsidised. Every year, the mantra is #leavenotrace.

In 2020 Splore became the first carbon-neutral festival of its size in New Zealand.

Respect for the land goes hand-in-hand with respect for its original people. At every Splore, international visitors are welcomed with a powhiri on behalf of local iwi. Like everyone, those visitors tend to be thinking about getting back next year even as they leave. Because there’s nowhere like Splore.

Splore is more than a good party. It’s a good place in your heart.

