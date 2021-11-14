Opinion – Peter Buckley

Directions, what directions? whose directions?; this government has so far really only shown two clear directions since the last election.

Division Control

But when it comes to Covid 19 they have failed to give a clear direction in the response.

The government has not shown any concerted planning on how they will fight Covid 19 and no overall far reaching comprehensive plan for the future in relation to the ongoing management of Covid 19 which will not be eliminated from the world anytime soon.

Directions on Covid 19.

One of the few clear directions from the government is about getting vaccinated whether you like it or not and they have given a % to be fully vaccinated (90%) before they will reduce the lockdown restrictions currently in place, particularly in the Auckland region.

However, the government has had 2 years to get themselves in a position to give clear direction on how New Zealand is going forward in the world with Covid, instead choosing to pursue an impossible elimination strategy.

The government now flounders with new directions on how we can operate under the new normal. Not clear how Schools should operate, not clear about what triggers the border barriers opening, or for instance why hairdressers can’t operate while botox clinics can.

Where is there clarity of direction or purpose? The list goes on and on. The only true direction that they have shown is to divide the population on the grounds of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated and divided the country by race.

He Pua Pua (Racial Division Agenda)

The government produced a report in 2019 titled “He Pua Pua” which they then kept secret even from their coalition partners, until after the 2020 election when it was leaked into the public awareness. Even after it had been leaked they tried to keep the content secret so far as possible by releasing a copy of the report with all but 32 pages of the 139 page report, redacted.

It was not until a full copy of the report was leaked to the media and published, that the government actually came clean and acknowledged the existence of the full report. Even then they tried to claim that the report was simply an options paper and did not form any part of government policy and that it had been prepared by Te Puni Kokiri in reply to the requirements of the United Nations declaration on Indigenous Peoples rights which NZ was a signatory to.

This report is about division and control based on race and advocates for Maori to end up with a 50 – 50 partnership in governing NZ by the year 2040.

The Government has divided the health system into 2 separate bodies based on race. In any other jurisdiction we would call this out as apartheid (as we did in the 1980’s with South Africa) Under this direction it seems that we will divide the health system giving Maori control with a power of veto over any decisions which affect other races.

When asked the difficult questions around this race-based apartheid system of control we are told that it will help improve Maori health because they aren’t being treated the same as the rest of the population. However, there is no mention of how it’s going to improve the health of the rest of New Zealand?

Three Waters: the government has set out on a pathway to ‘reform’ how water is controlled, managed and owned.

However, the details are difficult to fathom. When asked to give direction and answers on the difficult questions around race based division and control, the Legislation appears to give effect to, , the government and the Minister just go back to saying it will benefit all.

In an interview with the Taxpayers Union the Minister Nanaia Mahuta, said that Iwi will achieve better environmental and drinking water outcomes for the whole community but Māori are very connected to the environment. So is this giving a direction that one racial sector of the population is better than all others?

Given that 63 out of 67 councils around New Zealand have rejected the governments’ proposed reforms and given that the Minister is determined to achieve her desired result in relation to the reforms, she has now announced that the government will mandate to force the councils to give up their ratepayers assets to the control of four water entities formed on the basis of race.

The Prime Minister when questioned in parliament on whether the government would rule out establishing a Maori Parliament as called for in the He Puapua report, Ardern replied:

“Obviously, we have no intention of making such a constitutional change…”, before adding, “However, we do commit ourselves to making sure that we are upholding our obligations as Treaty partners…” In her post cabinet media briefing on the following Monday Ardern did rule out a Maori Parliament.

Despite these statements there is clear ongoing change by stealth being carried out to implement the key aspects of this Racially biased Report.

He Puapua recommended making it easier to set up Māori wards – in February the government did just that by overturning the law that meant voters could petition for a referendum to veto a council decision to introduce them.

Labour made no mention of such a law change in its election manifesto, but Ardern pushed the Māori wards legislation through Parliament under urgency, allowing less than 48 hours for public submissions.

He Puapua calls for a Māori-centric version of New Zealand’s history in schools, and there is currently a move to rewrite the history curriculum in line with this recommendation.

He Puapua calls for public education programmes, including conscious and subconscious bias training to deal with structural racism, and this is already being promoted by the Public Service Commission.

Many New Zealanders see these moves as confirmation He Puapua is functioning as an undeclared separatist agenda they believe the government has secretly endorsed.

So, while the government is pressing ahead with a secret separatist agenda that undermines democracy, they are failing to deliver on their manifesto policies, including improvements to their management of Covid-19.

The protest/rallies today Saturday 13th November bear witness to the fact that there is no clear direction coming from this government to give the people of New Zealand a clear indication of the way forward.

The implementation of systems based on racial division and control will be nothing short of disastrous for New Zealand and its population.

Attempts to racialise New Zealand has already, is bound to, provoke further significant public complaint. Government has a duty to uphold the Rule of Law and protect the democratic rights of all New Zealanders.

The implementation of parts of the He Puapua report raises vital issues about what inferences the Crown is allowing and/or encouraging Māori to draw from its recommendations.

Any failure to uphold the equal application of the laws, on the grounds that a separate Māori Health system will soon replace the long-established principle of “one law for all”, will be taken as proof that this government intends to change profoundly the constitutional arrangements of the New Zealand state.

Such a fundamental change to the manner in which New Zealand is administered, especially one predicated on ethnic and cultural considerations, could have no legitimacy without having first secured the endorsement, by way of referendum, of a majority of New Zealand citizens.

To suggest that the articles of the Treaty of Waitangi in some way obviate the Crown’s need to obtain the consent of the New Zealand electorate before changing the way our country is administered, and by whom, is tantamount to suggesting that the Treaty legally entitles the Crown to extinguish democracy in the Realm of New Zealand without reference to its citizens and in defiance of its laws.

The Labour Government’s silence on these matters is indefensible. A clear statement of direction and its determination to uphold the Principle of One Law for all is long overdue.

