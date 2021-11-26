Compliance Update – 26 November
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:
Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 67 people have been charged with 78
offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm
yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).
Of these, 57 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 12 were for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, five Health Act
breaches, two were for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement
Officer, and two were for Failing to Stop (COVID-19 related).
In the same time period, 58 people were formally warned.
Police have received 8,276 105-online breach notifications relating to
businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and
parts of the Waikato.
Alert Level 2 compliance update:
Sixty-eight people have been charged with 73 offences in Alert Level 2, as at
5pm yesterday (Thursday 25 November 2021).
Of these, 65 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), four for
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing
to Stop (COVID-19 related), and one is for
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.
In the same time period, 28 people have been warned – 16 for Failure to
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 12 for Failing to Comply
with Order (COVID-19).
One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order
(COVID-19).
To date, Police have received 3,531 105-online breach notifications relating
to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert Level 2.
Checkpoint figures:
As of 11.59pm yesterday, 1,643,528 vehicles have now been stopped at the
checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with 15,674
vehicles having been turned around.
30,210 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 161 of those
vehicles being turned around.
A total of 56 out of 6312 vehicles were turned away at the northern
checkpoints yesterday, while 105 vehicles out of 23,898 were turned around at
the southern checkpoints.
As at 11.59pm last night, 110,740 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 2085
of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 14
of those turned around yesterday.
It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary
remains restricted and you will be turned away if you don’t have the
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.
