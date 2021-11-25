Collab Nurtures Next Wave Of Producer Talent & Reo Māori ‘Waiata Reo Remix’ Competition

Press Release – George FM

An open invitation to radio listeners throughout Aotearoa to remix celeb beats is set to uncover the next wave of up-and-coming music producers while normalising te reo Māori.

For the first time ever remix whakataetae – the inaugural George FM Waiata Reo Remix Comp officially hit the airwaves this week thanks to a music community collab.

George FM and partner, Manukau Urban Māori Authority with backing from the Māori Broadcast Funding Agency, Te Māngai Pāho have collectively joined forces to foster talent.

They’ve teamed up with chart favourite Māori artist, Rei to give aspiring producers the chance to remix one of his tunes.

Rei says, “’Chasing The Sun’, from my latest album, ‘Enjoy The Ride’ has been translated into te reo Māori. I’m looking forward to hearing what the new producers of Aotearoa can do with ‘Whāia te Rā’. Let’s cook!”

Listeners are encouraged to enter their remix and the song made by the winning producer will be played on George FM and earn $500.

George FM Content Director Dean Campbell hopes the bounty might be spent on upgrading the winner’s producing studio and pave the way for more waiata reo remixes in the future.

“Unearthing the next wave of producing talent, while at the same time introducing listeners to more waiata reo Māori is how we want to awhi the airwaves,” he says.

“Our audience love their house music and drum and bass at the moment, so I’m looking forward to seeing how they flip the original ‘Whāia te Rā’ into a banger for raumati.”

George FM Te Ao Māori consultant, Tīpare Ngā of M.U.M.A says, “We know te reo and Māori artists resonate everywhere, look at Ka Hao and Rob Ruha on Tik Tok recently!

So this is us continuing to nurture talent and keep the home fires burning. I’m hoping we get a good dose of wāhine throwing their skills in the ring too.”

Launched on Monday 22 November, the competition closes at midday Wednesday 8 December.

The song stems can be downloaded at georgefm.co.nz with entries to be emailed to music@georgefm.co.nz when done.

