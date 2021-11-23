Coastguard Vessel Achiever Gifted To Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

Press Release – Coastguard New Zealand

Coastguard New Zealand was honoured this week to hand over vessel ‘Achiever’ to her new owners Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei where she will be used to support community-based water safety activities.

The handover, which was undertaken in line with current COVID-19 restrictions in Tāmaki Makaurau, included representatives from both parties and involved a formal ceremonial blessing.

From left to right – Tony Galloway (Coastguard New Zealand, Fleet Manager – North), Tu Te Kiha Penehira-Hawke, Sharon Hawke, Monique Pihema, Jonny Bannister (behind, Coastguard New Zealand, Regional Manager – North) and Wyllis Maihi.

Achiever has been ‘gifted forward’ as part of a wider community engagement initiative between Coastguard New Zealand and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as we work together to reduce the number of preventable drownings in the Auckland region. Based at Ōkahu Bay, Achiever will be used to support Waka Ama events, marine research activities in the bay including the development of the new mussel beds, as well as water safety education with the local community.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board Member Sharon Hawke: “We are delighted to receive Achiever from Coastguard New Zealand which will add to our efforts to promote community-based water safety activities on the Waitematā, and across the region. With a busy summer ahead, we expect Achiever will see plenty of action on the water at our community events – perhaps just at a slower pace than she is used to!”

Coastguard New Zealand CEO Callum Gillespie: “This is community supporting community at its best. Thanks to the arrival of the 4UNZ America’s Cup boats, we have been able to gift forward Achiever to Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei. We recognise Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei as mana whenua and are committed to working closely with the hapū on a range of water safety initiatives and community engagement events to reduce preventable drowning in Aotearoa.”

Over the past decade, Achiever has been a fantastic asset for both community education and volunteer training. In addition to being used as a dedicated Training Vessel for the Royal Yachting Association courses Coastguard ran, she also supported our school holiday programmes getting numerous young New Zealanders on the water and helping to cement the knowledge from the classroom by applying it with their hands on the helm.

Achiever played a key role as a broken-down vessel during Search and Rescue training for our volunteers providing opportunities for them to hone their skills around towing and barging – an area where knowledge and experience makes a huge impact.

