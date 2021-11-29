Clarity Needed On Traffic Light Levels

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Jacinda Ardern needs to give New Zealanders good reasons why each area will move to Red, Orange and Green today – she’s already failed with Auckland,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“The traffic light system criteria says, “At Red, action is needed to protect at-risk people and protect our health system from an unsustainable number of hospitalisations.”

“Auckland is one of the most highly vaccinated places in the world. There are only 23,000 second doses to go before every DHB is at 90 per cent fully vaccinated. That compares with Singapore at 91 per cent of eligible people fully vaccinated.

“Hospitals are far from capacity. There is no clear explanation about why our most vaccinated city will face the toughest restrictions, let alone when those restrictions might be relaxed.

“Under what scenario will Auckland move to a lower level if not when vaccination is over 90 per cent?

“Based on the criteria, Auckland should be at orange.

“If the Government starts making ad hoc decisions that don’t meet the criteria, then the public will struggle to buy into the system.

“We need clear rules of the game and that needs to start from day one.

“Today’s announcement needs clarity, certainty and common sense for New Zealanders to truly buy into the system.”

