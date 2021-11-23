Clarification Of Locations Of Interest And COVID-19 Positive Case Arrival To Hawke’s Bay.

Press Release – Hawke’s Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB would like to clarify locations of interest following incorrect information having been provided yesterday.

The DHB apologises for this error and encourages anybody who has been at the following locations of interest to be tested for COVID-19

The correct location of interest details are:

We continue to urge anyone in Hawke’s Bay with COVID-19-related symptoms – no matter how mild – to get tested, even if they are vaccinated.

People are also reminded to follow the Alert Level 2 rules of wearing a face mask, practising physical distancing and keeping track of your movements using the COVID Tracer App or a manual diary.

We also urge people to get vaccinated, if they haven’t already, with many sites available across the region.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination site locations are available at www.ourhealthhb.nz.

Case arrival in Hawke’s Bay

Interviews with the case have outlined the case left Auckland on 14 November and arrived in Hawke’s Bay on the same day.

As canvassed, yesterday (22 November), at the 1pm Government/Ministry of Health COVID-19 media stand-up, Hawke’s Bay’s Public Health Unit was advised of this case through a family member on Saturday, 20 November.

Hawke’s Bay DHB’s Public Health Unit has been working constructively and with urgency with the case to determine locations of interest and close contacts. To-date all close contacts that have been identified are isolating and have returned negative tests.

The positive COVID-19 case remains in a community isolation facility and is well supported.

The DHB understands there is a high level of anxiety in the community, but would like to reassure people that there is a good level of engagement from close contacts.

Wastewater

Wastewater sampling results for Hawke’s Bay have so far returned negative COVID- 19 results. Further testing is underway.

Full testing and vaccination information is available at www.ourhealthhb.nz

