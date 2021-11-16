Charges Laid Over Death Of Toddler In Weymouth

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:

Counties Manukau Police have charged two people in relation to the suspicious

death of two-year-old Arapera Fia.

A man and a woman were arrested yesterday as a result of extensive enquiries

by officers from Counties Manukau CIB following Arapera’s tragic death on 1

November, 2021.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with Murder and a 21-year-old woman has

been charged with Manslaughter.

Both are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says Police are not seeking anyone else in

relation to Arapera’s death.

“I want to acknowledge the hard work and perseverance by the investigation

team that has resulted in these arrests.

“Investigations involving the suspicious deaths of children have a profound

effect on the whānau and our wider community. Often these investigations can

be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information

or cooperating with Police.

“I want to acknowledge Arapera’s whānau who have cooperated and assisted

Police throughout this investigation. I also want to acknowledge those within

our community who came forward with information.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent

these tragedies.”

As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment

further.

