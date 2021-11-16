Charges Laid Over Death Of Toddler In Weymouth
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau CIB:
Counties Manukau Police have charged two people in relation to the suspicious
death of two-year-old Arapera Fia.
A man and a woman were arrested yesterday as a result of extensive enquiries
by officers from Counties Manukau CIB following Arapera’s tragic death on 1
November, 2021.
A 21-year-old man has been charged with Murder and a 21-year-old woman has
been charged with Manslaughter.
Both are due to appear in the Manukau District Court this morning.
Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin says Police are not seeking anyone else in
relation to Arapera’s death.
“I want to acknowledge the hard work and perseverance by the investigation
team that has resulted in these arrests.
“Investigations involving the suspicious deaths of children have a profound
effect on the whānau and our wider community. Often these investigations can
be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information
or cooperating with Police.
“I want to acknowledge Arapera’s whānau who have cooperated and assisted
Police throughout this investigation. I also want to acknowledge those within
our community who came forward with information.
“We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent
these tragedies.”
As the matter is before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment
further.
