Celebrating Vaccinations In Papakura One By One

Papakura will today welcome the Whānau Ora Vaccination Battalion support team before setting them onto the south Auckland streets to help lift the Māori vaccination rate “one by one.”

Papakura Marae CEO Tony Kake said he was looking forward to the Westside reinforcements and hosting Waipareira in his hood was an honour. He said every new vaccination was an opportunity to celebrate.

“We celebrate with our whānau every single vaccination these days. Everyone is so important,” Tony said.

“We are also calling on the influencers in each whānau to talk to their whānau. The messaging and words from Wellington doesn’t get through to our people.

“It’s the mums and close friends who can make the difference for our whānau.”

Tony said there was a good number of unvaccinated Māori in Papakura.

“We had over 340 come in on Saturday and the majority of those were first jabbers,” Tony said.

“So what we are doing is working hard and we celebrate each individual vaccination.

His team will meet with the west Auckland teams and assign streets.

“It’s going to be a great effort between Waipareira-Whānau Ora and Papakura Marae,” Tony said.

The teams will be based at Porchester Road, on the corner of Kuaka Drive (10.30am-3pm), Old Wairoa Road, outside the Life Change Church (10.30am-3pm), Dominion Road, next to the Red Hill shops (10.30am-3pm) and President Avenue (10.30am-3pm).

Papakura Marae is in the Whānau Ora Collective.

