Celebrate World Sandwich Day With The Best!

The world may be going through a pandemic, but a good sarnie will always turn that frown upside down. World Sandwich Day is celebrated on November 3rd and pays homage to this simple, yet so popular food.

Best Foods, Kiwi’s favourite mayo, is supporting Auckland’s hospo industry by collaborating with local hotspots in support of World Sandwich Day. Baby G Burger; Hero Sandwich House; Parade Ponsonby and Cheese on Toast will all be creating their own delectable fillings with Best Foods mayo as the pièce de résistance, of course! Head to any, or all, of these venues from November 1st until the end of November and tuck into the best sandwiches you’ve ever tasted!

The humble old sandwich has a number of excellent qualities – it embraces diversity, is extremely versatile, and dates back to the 18th century! It was popularised in England in 1762 by John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich. Montagu had a substantial gambling problem that led him to spend hours at the card table. During a particularly long binge, he asked his cook to bring him something to eat without getting up from his seat, and the sandwich was born. His inspiration for this was taken from the Mediterranean where during his travels he had seen mezze platters served. John enjoyed his meat and bread so much he ate it constantly, and as it grew popular in London society, it took on the Earl’s name.

“We’re delighted to be able to support the local hospitality industry during these tough times. Partnering with the best in the business will sure lift the bar when it comes to sandwich making! Best Foods is now back in store, so there’s plenty of mayo for Kiwi’s to really get inspired”, says Matt Oak, NZ National Business Manager for Best Foods.

Parade Ponsonby will be serving free fries with every purchase on November 6th and Cheese on Toast has a year’s supply of Best Foods mayo up for grabs! Baby G Burger and Hero Sandwich will be serving up their special Best Foods menu, with awesome spot prizes during the day.

Stay tuned to learn more about these delicious fillings, event info, promotions and for sandwich inspiration! #supportlocal @bestfoodsnz.

