Boosters Should Start Tomorrow

November 8, 2021Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“Now that booster shots have been approved, the rollout should begin immediately for those who are due one,” says ACT Leader David Seymour.

“I have heard of doctors and nurses in Auckland who were vaccinated more than six months ago. They are worried their immunity is waning and they’ll take COVID home to their families.

“We know that immunity decreases after six months. The doctors who are keeping our hospitals running should be able to count on boosters ASAP. So should the vulnerable.

“Why would a medical professional continue to protect our communities if we’re not protecting them?

“The Australian TGA approved boosters on October 27th, two weeks ago. Now that we’ve caught up – let’s do this.”

