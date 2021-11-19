Award Extended For Business School

Press Release – Auckland University of Technology

AACSB International (AACSB) has extended its accreditation of AUT Business School for five years.

AACSB is a recognised accreditation body with a presence in more than 100 countries and territories. It aims to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education.

In order to achieve AACSB accreditation, business schools embark on a rigorous, multiyear process of internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation.

AACSB standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.

Reflecting on the process to extend the Business School’s AACSB accreditation Acting Dean, Professor Alireza Tourani-Rad, said the school’s unwavering commitment to social impact and real-world research captured the spotlight.

“The AACSB accreditation process is rightly robust, so it is particularly pleasing to have the Business School’s teaching, research and sector contributions acknowledged by this prestigious international body. The extension of our accreditation confirms that AUT Business School is respected on the global stage.”

AUT Business School gained AACSB accreditation in 2011. In February 2021, the Business School also earned the coveted EQUIS accreditation. Recognition by both EQUIS and AACSB places AUT Business School among the best business schools in the world.

