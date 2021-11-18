Auckland War Memorial Museum To Close Saturday 20 November Due To Domain Protest

Press Release – Auckland War Memorial Museum

Tāmaki Paenga Hira Auckland War Memorial Museum has been advised by the Auckland Police that a mass demonstration is planned for Saturday 20 November in Auckland Domain. As a result, the Museum will not open or be open to the public on Saturday.

“In the current Government Alert setting, large gatherings are a breach of the Government guidelines,” says Dr David Gaimster, Chief Executive. “The Museum has a responsibility for the health and safety of our people and our visitors, and we have a responsibility to keep this building and our collections safe.”

In line with its recently developed COVID-19 policy, the Museum will close to the public on days of mass demonstration in Auckland Domain. The Domain has been the site of regular large protest activities throughout lockdown, with rallies occurring directly outside the Museum. Large numbers of people attend these events, often without face masks, and do not adhere to social distancing requirements.

“Our priority throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has been to protect our people and the community we serve in line with Government and Ministry of Health advice,” says Dr Gaimster. “We apologise to those Aucklanders who may have planned a visit to Auckland Museum on Saturday. Like you, we are disappointed we will not be able to welcome you onsite that day.”

“At present, it is our intention to reopen to our public on Sunday 21 November, although we remain vigilant to the changing environment and are in communication with the Police should a further protest be planned for Sunday,” says Dr Gaimster. “If you are considering a visit to Auckland Museum on Sunday, we advise you check our website before making the journey to avoid disappointment.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url