Auckland Unesco City Of Music Wins At The 2021 Music Cities Awards

Press Release – UNESCO

Auckland UNESCO City of Music is celebrating being named as the Best Global Music Office at the Music Cities Awards 2021.

250 global music cities professionals attended the 2nd edition of the Music Cities Awards

Ceremony last week (9 November). Held as a fully virtual event featuring 30 award nominees from countries spanning New Zealand to Canada and from South Africa to Denmark, the Ceremony comprised ten talks, one for each award category, with the award winner announced at the end of each discussion.

With the aim for the awards being to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world, Luke Jones, CEO of Music Cities Events, the awards producer, states “We’re delighted with the success of the second edition of the Music Cities Awards. We received over 120 applications from twenty-one countries and five continents, and each application demonstrated how versatile and powerful music can be.”

Mark Roach, Director of Auckland UNESCO City of Music, says “Auckland has always been an incredibly vibrant music city, blessed with not only amazing music creators, but talented and creative people across the entire music ecosystem. Our office serves as a whare that connects those people and organisations in music with our municipal partners to achieve positive outcomes for our community.”

“It’s an honour to be recognised for our work by international peers on a global stage,” says Roach, who was also a nominee in the Public Service Award for Leading Music Cities Advocate category.

“The pandemic has focussed the needs on grassroots music venues, youth participation, gender equality, indigenous creators, professional development and music heritage. I’m proud of what our office, and our industry and city partners have been able to accomplish in these areas over the last 12 months,” says Roach, citing projects such as Equaliser, Tautitiotito, Young Gig Makers and the Aotearoa Music Photography Award, and partner projects Sync-Posium, From The Pit, Young At Art and Our Venues as examples of the Auckland Music Strategy in action.

“This award is a recognition of Auckland’s global standing and underlines the city’s commitment to supporting our incredible creative industries”, says Pam Ford, Director of Investment & Industry for Auckland Unlimited, and co-chair of the music office’s Governance Group.

Councillor Alf Filipaina, a staunch supporter of the music office since day one, is thrilled that Auckland’s continues to strengthen music opportunities in the city.

“From indie, folk and brass bands to waiata aroha, the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and Lorde, there’s no doubt music is a part of us. It goes right to Auckland’s roots, with waiata woven into our history and everyday culture,” he says.

“Supporting Auckland as a creative city and growing our music industry enriches city life, the cultural landscape and builds community identity and liveability for all Aucklanders.”

The 2021 Winners are based in four continents, eight countries and ten cities, and include music travel operators, music events, city districts, live music portals, city councils and more.

Full list of Awards and winners:

Best Use of Music in Towns and Cities: Pueblos Blancos Music Festival (Spain) Best Initiative to Support Diversity & Inclusion in Music: Kronendal Music Academy (South Africa) Best Initiative To Directly Support Musicians: Musicians Fair Payment Policy, City of Hamilton – Tourism and Culture Division (Canada) Best Use Of Music To Drive Tourism: Bach by Bike (Germany) Best Use Of Music To Support Sustainability: Climate Fridays, Green Music Australia (Australia) Best Night Time Economy Initiative: Bristol Rules safety campaign by Bristol Nights, Bristol City Council (UK) Best Use Of Music In Real Estate: International Busking Day, Wembley Park (UK) Best Global Music Office: Auckland UNESCO City of Music | Tāmaki Makaurau UNESCO Pā Puoro (New Zealand) Public Service Award for a Leading Music Cities Advocate: Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association (USA) Best Innovation to Support Musicians or Music in Cities: Curbside Concerts (Canada)

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url